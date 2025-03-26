Pafex Lauds Otti, Calls for Educational Revival in Aba

Passion for Excellence (Pafex), a youth development initiative, has reaffirmed its commitment to human capital development in Abia State by launching an initiative to revive dilapidated public schools in Aba.

While acknowledging the accomplishments of Governor Alex Otti in key areas such as education, health, and infrastructure, Pafex is emphasizing the need for a broader focus on developing the potential of the youth, which it sees as critical for the state’s long-term growth.

Pafex, a non-governmental organisation, has long been dedicated to empowering young people through behavioural and intellectual development programmes. Over the years, it has impacted numerous underprivileged youths across African cities through free masterclasses.

In line with this mission, Pafex is embarking on a human capital development program aimed at restoring the once-prestigious public primary schools in Aba, which have suffered from years of neglect.

The organisation has identified the poor state of these schools as a significant obstacle to achieving quality education for future generations. Many of these institutions, which once produced some of the brightest minds in Nigeria, have fallen into disrepair due to insufficient funding and poor management by previous administrations.

Led by Pafex’s Head of Administration and Human Development, Architect Jennifer Stephen Uche, the organisation recently toured several of these schools, including Golf Course Primary School and Aba-Owerri Road Primary School, among others. The visit brought hope to both students and teachers, many of whom have endured years of deteriorating infrastructure.

As part of its initiative, Pafex is calling on alumni of these schools to contribute to their restoration and urging corporate organizations to support the effort through corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes. The organisation believes that reviving these schools requires collective action from all stakeholders, as the government alone cannot address these challenges.

“Aba is home to all, and its people are making significant strides globally. It is time for everyone to play a role in its transformation,” said Pafex Lead Strategist, Amaobi Madu.

The schools visited during the tour include Army Barracks Primary School, Asa Triangle Primary School, Eziobu Primary School, Okigwe Road Primary School, and Constitution Crescent (Santa Maria) Primary School.

In collaboration with All Africa Plug, a Pan-African media network, Pafex has committed to supporting Governor Otti’s vision of restoring Aba’s educational system.