Oyebanji Promises More Appointments for Muslims in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has assured the Muslim community that more of their members will be appointed into strategic positions in his government.

The governor gave the assurance on Monday evening when he joined hundreds of Muslims leaders and faithful across the state to break their fast at the Lady Jibowu Hall, Government House, Ado-Ekiti

Governor Oyebanji thanked the Muslim community for their continuous prayers and support for his administration, stressing that their prayers have been instrumental to the peace, stability and development the state is witnessing.

While commending Muslims in his cabinet for being good ambassadors, the governor said their dedication and contributions have positively impacted his administration, assuring that the number of Muslims in his government would not decrease but instead increase as his tenure progresses.

“I don’t have much to say today than just to thank you and I will continue to appreciate you every day for your prayers and support. I deeply appreciate you for dealing with me with a pure heart.

“When the SSG reeled out the number of Muslims in our government, it cannot be less than that, it can only be more and before the end of this tenure, we will bring more people to the government”, the Governor assured.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro, expressed her profound gratitude to the governor for his unprecedented commitment to inclusivity in governance with the appointment of over 50 Muslims in different positions in his government, a gesture which she said reflects the Governor’s dedication to equitable representation and genuine regards for the Muslim Community.

While maintaining that the Muslim community has never had it so well in the state, Prof Adubiaro said the governor’s action has not only fostered unity and trust among religious groups but has also inspired the Muslim faithful to actively support the administration’s vision for the state.

In their separate goodwill messages, a member of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Hakeem Jamiu; President, Ekiti Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Dr Hameed Bakare, and Coordinator, NACOMYO, Alhaji Mudathir Oladele Yusuf, all expressed their appreciation to the Governor for his commitment to inclusivity and equitable representation and for giving Muslim community significant voice in his cabinet.

While describing the Governor as a leader who has consistently demonstrated fairness, respect, and dedication to the well-being of all citizens, the Muslim faithful assured the Governor of their continued prayers and efforts to mobilize the Muslim Community in ensuring his re-election for another term of impactful governance.

The President, League of Imams and Alfa, Southwest, Edo, and Delta States, Alhaji Jamiu Kewulere who also led the Muslim leaders in prayers for Governor Oyebanji and government officials in the state, hailed the Governor for his exemplary leadership and unprecedented support for the Muslim Community, describing it as historic gesture that reflects true equality and fairness.

Also present at the event include, Chief of Staff, Mr Niyi Adebayo, former Senator representing Ekiti Central, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Muslim leaders and scholars, Political leaders, among others.