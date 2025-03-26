Ogun to Partner Brazilian Firm on Power Generation, Agriculture

James Sowole in Abeokuta





Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, is set to partner Ambar Energia of Brazil to establish power plants in the state as part of his administration’s commitment to guarantee adequate supply of power and food security to residents.

The governor noted that Ogun state, being the industrial capital of Nigeria, must optimally utilise the amendment of the 1999 constitution, which decentralises power generation and allows federating units to generate their electricity independently and sufficiently according to need.

Abiodun stated this while receiving a delegation from Ambar Energia, led by its President, Marcelo Zanatta, who paid a courtesy call on him in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said the state was in dire need of energy to meet the demands of the numerous factories operating in the state, as the current energy allocated to the state was not adequate.

He mentioned that Ogun and Lagos states currently consume about 40 per cent of the 6,000 megawatts of energy generated in the country, adding that with the nation’s demand projection of 45,000 megawatts in 2030, Nigeria holds a lot of potential that the company could explore.

“The power plant we are building now had four megawatts before, but we are increasing that with the one we are currently building. The first phase is meant to be 30 megawatts to serve the state government offices and residential areas, and this is just a drop in the ocean.

“What we plan to do is to build similar plants in the three zones of the state, and they will be like captive plants. We desire to partner with Ambar to generate the required electricity for the state and also assist in the distribution,” the governor noted.

The governor emphasised that Ogun State is blessed with natural resources like gold, lithium, bitumen, silica, and limestone, among others, just as it is the largest producer of cement, cassava, poultry, and eggs, stating that electricity is needed to unlock these potential.

Abiodun noted that the state is divided into different industrial clusters like Ijebu-Ode, Abeokuta, Atan-Agbara, Remo, Imeko-Afon, and Aworo for easy location of industries by investors.

The governor disclosed that the construction of the largest garment producing company in Africa is set to start at the Special Agro Processing Zone located at the Gateway International Airport and would need 300 megawatts of electricity for its operations.

He said that with the rich background of Ambar Energia, being among the first five energy companies with 27 plants and the capacity to produce about 4.3 gigawatts of electricity, the state could collaborate with it to unleash its potential as the investment destination of choice in the country.

“Our policy as a government is to work with the private sector. Our vision is to be a good administration that creates an enabling environment, believing that by doing so, it will translate into economic prosperity and individual upliftment for our people.

“Government must work with the private sector because it cannot do business. The government is an enabler of businesses, and we believe that by enabling businesses, they will employ citizens, leading to individual prosperity,” he said.

A representative of the company, Marcelo Zanatta, who spoke on behalf of Ambar Energia, said they were ready to share their experiences with Ogun State and explore areas where they would like to invest in the state.

The Ambar Energia team, made up of Zanatta, Fabio Bindemann, and Marcus Preitas, had earlier visited the Gateway International Airport, Olorunsogo Power Plant, and the Onijanganjangan Power Plant.

Meanwhile, Abiodun has said that his administration is ready to collaborate with genuine investors who are willing to invest in the state.

Abiodun stated this when he received a delegation from the JBJ, JBS, and SEARRA Group of Brazil, led by Jose Batista, who paid him a courtesy call in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said that with over 16,000 square kilometers of land mass, of which more than 12,000 is arable, the state presents a perfect opportunity for investors involved in large-scale farming.

Ogun State, according to Abiodun, has over 200,000 registered farmers who are engaged in the production of different types of farm produce and are ready to work with any large-scale farmers or agriculture-based organizations.

“We are trying to set up the largest farmers’ market here in Abeokuta where farmers will bring in their produce, process them, and sell at affordable prices.

“We have about 200,000 farmers who are registered with us, and they produce different types of food. We support them with farm inputs such as tractors and even clear their farmland for them and link them up with off-takers. So far, N5.4 billion has been spent on supporting and training our farmers,” he said.

He mentioned that Ogun State has the largest road network and a well-integrated transportation system that can be accessed through land, sea, and air to any part of the country, coupled with gas reticulation due to the two major gas pipelines crisscrossing the state, making it a preferred destination for investors.