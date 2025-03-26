NSITF Ready to Partner NDE on Job Creation, Says MD

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust (NSITF) said it will collaborate with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), by providing social safety nets that would enhance job creation in Nigeria.

Giving this assurance in his goodwill message at the resettlement of beneficiaries under the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative organized by the NDE in Abuja, the Managing Director of NSITF, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, said skills of this nature at this level is what is needed to stimulate the economy in the country.

NSITF MD said: “Efforts like this create a huge boost to the informal sector of the economy and should be strengthened to meet the aspirations of many underprivileged Nigerians and the beneficiaries.

“Continuous initiatives like this will further help decrease the unemployment net in the country.

“At NSITF, we would continue to be partners with NDE with emphasis on economic growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation, which is in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of this government.

“We would continue to provide the support and social safety nets to help curb unemployment in the country with our several efforts in this direction.”

The Renewed Hope Employment Initiative which is to enhance job creation had 250 beneficiaries who were presented with starter packs, was designed to enhance the impact of the NDE’s core programme by aligning them more closely with market demands and national priorities.

The strategic plan outlines specific goals, such as increasing the employability of trainees, supporting the establishment of small-scale enterprises, promoting agricultural productivity, improving rural infrastructure and providing transient jobs”