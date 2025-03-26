NcoS: Killers of Correctional Officer During Koton-Karfe Jailbreak Will Be Prosecuted

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The fleeing inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Koton-Karfe, Kogi State, would have to face justice especially the killing of a Senior Correctional Assistant (SCA) Shuaibu King David, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has said.

The service regretted to announce the tragic demise of David during the unfortunate escape incident at the Koton-Karfe prisons.

Acting Comptroller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, made this vow yesterday while on behalf of the Service, extended his condolences to the family, colleagues, and loved ones of the late personnel.

He noted that the service and ultimate sacrifice of the falling hero would forever be remembered and honoured.

The statement stated that, David, in the line of duty, bravely stood his ground in an effort to prevent the escape of inmates and protect the integrity of the custodial centre, saying his courageous sacrifice reflected his unwavering dedication to service and national security.

Nwakuche said the Nigerian Correctional Service was working closely with relevant security agencies and communities to recapture those still at large and bring them to justice, adding that measures were being taken to enhance security in all custodial centres across the country to prevent such occurrences in the future.