Leadway Celebrates Women Community Empowerment Initiative Anniversary

Ebere Nwoji

Leadway Group, one of Nigeria’s non-banking financial services providers, has reaffirmed its commitment to honouring and empowering women by celebrating the first anniversary of its women’s community, Hersurred.

Leadway said since the launch of this women-focused initiative in 2024, Hersurred has been dedicated to equipping women with the essential information, tools, and networks needed to thrive.

According to the company, the anniversary theme, “Here for Her,” celebrates the achievements of every woman and provides an opportunity for women to connect, access mentorship, gather information, and take the necessary steps to accelerate efforts toward closing existing gaps in women’s empowerment.

It said building on the inaugural event’s success, which featured a keynote speaker from the Leadway Group, the 2025 edition emphasises the organisation’s strong commitment to women’s empowerment and inclusion.

It said this year’s discussion was divided into two parts. The first was a fireside chat focused on solidifying the gains of women’s advocacy through policy formulation. It featured a renowned development expert, Tejumola Abisoye, and the Chief Finance Officer of Leadway Group, Yemisi Rotimi, who anchored the discussion. The second session featured a roundtable discussion with leading women leaders to speak on the theme, “Beyond the Manifesto: Turning Advocacy into Action”. The speakers include Leadway’s Chief People Experience Officer, Mrs. Kunbi Adeoti, Managing Director and Gas Asset Manager of Neconde Energy; ⁠ Chichi Emenike, the Founder/ CEO of Money Africa, Oluwatosin Olaseinde with Team Lead, Relationship Management Rahinatu Omolamai.

Also, there were high net worth individuals, Leadway Pensure, moderating the session.

Speaking at the event, Chief People Experience Officer, Leadway Group, Kunbi Adeoti, said: “At Leadway group, we are dedicated to cultivating a dynamic and inclusive community where diversity is valued, and everyone has the opportunity to flourish. Our mission is to nurture a culture of belonging, empowerment, and growth, enabling individuals to reach their full potential,” she added,