Jega: Humphrey Nwosu Brought Integrity to Our Elections

Former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has said the chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission (NEC), late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu’s contribution significantly brought integrity to the country.

He said Nwosu’s contribution to the June 12,1993 presidential election was very heroic and deserved to be appropriately appreciated, recognised and honoured.

Jega disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at an event organised to celebrate his life and legacy.

He recalled that the time Nwosu became the chairman of NEC, many of them in the academia were already becoming apprehensive about the role their senior colleagues were playing under the military regime.

Jega stated: “We have seen evidence of loss of intellectual integrity, loss of courage of conviction, and indeed evidence of a lot of pandering to the wishes of the military rulers at that time.

“I must admit, some of us were skeptical that another professor under a transition program of the military regime, piloting elections, which are key aspects of that transition process was again likely to bring us the disrespect, dishonor and shame that we felt for some of those professors that were involved in government at that time.

“But I must say, and I think everybody will attest to, that Professor Humphrey Nwosu did his job with the seriousness that he deserved, focus, passion and at his heart, very clearly, with the interest of the nation at heart.

“What he did, no doubt, has contributed very significantly to the effort to bring integrity to elections.

“What I can call the intrigues of military rulers trying to stay and perpetuate themselves in power, really it’s something that is very heroic and that deserves to be appropriately appreciated and recognised and honored in our country.”

Jega was of the opinion that the country needs more people like Nwosu in public service, politics, and indeed in all spheres of governance in the country.

Also, former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, said Nwosu was someone that knew what to do, how to do it and he did it well.

He added that Nwosu was a celebrated person who produced the Option A4 election, which was not only orderly, peaceful, but has integrity. Nwosu noted: “Option A4 was designed to be very credible. But to our surprise, the best election was annulled and Nigeria landed into very serious trouble.

“Elections are central to the credibility of democracy. If elections are rigged, democracy is rigged. Once elections are rigged, democracy is on the way out.

“The elections that he really worked on came to be celebrated. The President was celebrated, the Vice President was celebrated, other people were celebrated, but the person who produced the election was forgotten. That was not right, and therefore I conclude by speaking to the powers that be, Humphrey Nwosu must be recognised.”

On his part, a former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka said the event wasn’t about mourning a loss, but about preserving his legacy.

He noted: “We gather to pay tribute to Professor Humphrey Nwosu, scholar, reformer and patriot whose life exemplify the real courage to do the right thing.

“As chairman of the National Electoral Commission, he designed and delivered what remains the most critical election in Nigeria’s History, in June, 1993 presidential election.

“He was not perfect a man. No man is; but in his imperfections, he showed us what excellence looks like. His work, his resilience in the face of provocation believed in Nigeria’s possibilities.”