IG Decorates AIG Olatunji Disu, 38 Other Senior Police Officers With New Ranks

•Deploys special squad to Imo amid rising insecurity

Tony Icheku in Owerri and Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday, decorated the immediate past Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Assistant Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu, with his new rank.

AIG Disu was decorated alongside 38 other senior police officers, who were recently elevated to their next ranks by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in a brief but colourful ceremony at the Peacekeeping Hall, behind Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Those decorated included 20 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and 19 Commissioners of Police (CPs).

Speaking during the decoration ceremony, Egbetokun reminded the newly decorated officers that every promotion came with great responsibility, adding that it was a solemn duty to lead, inspire, and uphold the highest standard of integrity.

“These significant achievements in the lives and careers of these officers reflect their dedication, hard work, professionalism, and perseverance.

“Your leadership will directly shape the morale of those under your command and determine the quality of policing in our nation.

“As you take up this new role, I urge you to lead by example, set standards for discipline, ethics, and dedication, uphold justice, take decisive decisions, and act decisively against misconduct, ensuring fairness in all your dealings.

“Embrace accountability and remember that public trust is a privilege that must be earned and protected.”

He stressed that modern policing required a strategic and progressive approach, noting that “our vision for the force is based on four fundamental pillars.”

He identified these four pillars as including proactive policing, intelligence-led and technology-driven policing, community partnership, and investment in capacity building and personnel welfare.

Meanwhile, Egbetokun has deployed Special Intervention Squad (SIS) to Imo State to assist in fighting rising insecurity challenges in the State.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO of the Imo State Police Command, Mr Henry Okoye, stated that the move was in line with the ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of every resident of the State.

Okoye added that the deployment was part of the IGP’s ongoing commitment to enhancing peace, tackling criminal activities, and ensuring security across the three Senatorial districts of the State.

He explained that the deployment, which comprised over 60 specially trained and equipped personnel, was tasked with reducing crime, dismantling criminal networks, and addressing security threats to the State’s stability.

The Command’s spokesperson further added that the unit would work as a unified force in collaboration with the State Police Command, other security agencies, and local vigilantes to implement what he termed, a comprehensive strategy for enhancing public safety across the State.

“The deployed personnel will be strategically stationed across the State’s three senatorial districts, with a particular focus on areas that have experienced heightened security concerns,” he said.

In a related development, the Secretary/Archdiocesean chancellor of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Rev. Fr Patrick Mbamah, has announced the kidnapping of Rev Fr John Ubaechu, the parish priest of Holy Family Catholic Church in Izombe, Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, the priest was abducted on Sunday evening along Ejemekwuru Road in the Oguta LG while on his way to the priests annual retreat.

The statement entitled: “Notification of kidnap and call for prayers”, urged all faithful in the archdiocese and beyond to pray the quick and safe release of the priest.

“I am directed to inform you that one of our priests, Rev Fr John Ubaechu, was kidnapped in the evening of Sunday, 23 March, 2025. Rev Fr John Ubaechu is the parish priest of Holy Family Catholic Church Izombe.

“The sad incident occurred along Ejemekwuru Road in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state. He was kidnapped on his way to the priest annual retreat.

“We invite all Christ’s faithful and all men and women of goodwill to earnestly pray for the quick and safe release of our priest.”

The Imo Police Command has confirmed the development and said it had started combing bushes for the rescue of the priest and possibly arrest of the suspects.