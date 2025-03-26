History, as Nigerian Urologist Performs First Non-invasive Prostrate Robotic Surgery in West Africa

Sunday Ehigiator





Nigerian urologist, and founder, The Prostate Clinic (TPC), Prof. Kingsley Ekwueme, yesterday made history as he performed the first non-invasive Prostrate Cancer Surgery in West Africa.

Speaking with journalists briefly after the procedure which was done at the TPC, Victoria Island area of Lagos State, he noted that the surgery utilised the most advanced prostate cancer treatment using the ‘Da Vinci Robotic Surgical System’.

This state-of-the-art technology was introduced at TPC, a facility focused on providing specialized care for prostate cancer, a first of its kind in Nigeria.

According to him, “It’s never been done before. This is a super-specialized clinic for diagnosing and treating prostate cancer in Nigeria.

“The clinic was modeled after similar institutions in Europe, the United States of America and India and aims to provide the highest level of care for patients in Nigeria and beyond.

“The Da Vinci robotic surgical system, is a technology that offers unparalleled precision offering surgeons with multi-dimensional, high-definition views of the prostate, allowing for intricate procedures that preserve critical nerves and promote faster recovery.

“Notably, this technology has been available in South Africa, but today’s usage in Nigeria marks the first time it will be used in West Africa.

“This robot gives us seven degrees of freedom of movement, similar to a human arm, allowing me to operate from a distance while controlling the robotic arms with the utmost precision.

“The technology enables minimally invasive surgeries through tiny keyhole ports, reducing blood loss and ensuring minimal scarring.”

According to Ekwueme, patients can come in for surgeries and leave the same day. “The clinic’s mission is to make cutting-edge healthcare accessible to Nigerians who previously had to travel abroad for similar treatments.

“Our people have suffered. The ones that can afford it come to see me in the UK. They come with their wives, sometimes house help. They will rent a flat for one month, have their operations, and they go back to Nigeria. I don’t think it’s fair. How about those ones that cannot afford it?

“Why is it that a rich man can go to London and have robotic surgery or go to India and have robotic surgery, and the people in Nigeria that can’t afford it can’t have it?

“So, it’s a passion of mine. That’s why I’m very excited today that I get to make this history with you.”