GoSharp Celebrates First Anniversary, Expands Transport Services Across Africa

GoSharp, a fast-growing ride-hailing platform dedicated to providing secure, affordable, and technology-driven transportation solutions, has marked its first anniversary with a commitment to expanding its services across Africa.

Founded by visionary technologist and Certified Cybersecurity Analyst, Samuel Ogochukwu Zion, GoSharp was launched in April 2024 and has rapidly grown from its headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria. The company has since extended its services to South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, and Malawi, with further expansions planned across the continent.

GoSharp was established to bridge Africa’s transportation gap by combining affordability with cutting-edge security features. The platform integrates real-time trip tracking, verified drivers with strict background checks, 24/7 in-app emergency support, and AI-driven ride-matching technology to ensure a safer experience for both riders and drivers.

The company’s unique e-hailing model allows drivers to retain 100% of their earnings (terms and conditions apply), positioning GoSharp as one of the most driver-friendly platforms in Africa.

“Our mission at GoSharp is to redefine mobility in Africa by providing a secure, affordable, and technology-driven transport solution,” said Samuel Zion. “As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to enhancing user safety, optimizing ride efficiency, and expanding access to reliable transport across the continent.”

GoSharp’s parent company, Zeeck Digital Concept Ltd, was recently recognized as the “Most Innovative Digital Solutions Agency 2023” by MEA Markets, reflecting its contribution to digital transformation across Africa.

Looking ahead, GoSharp aims to deepen its presence in existing markets while exploring opportunities for expansion across more African nations.

As GoSharp enters its second year, the company remains dedicated to leveraging innovation to improve the ride-hailing experience for both drivers and passengers, ensuring safer, more accessible, and budget-friendly transportation options.