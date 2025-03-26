  • Wednesday, 26th March, 2025

Gombe Residents Loot Food Items Branded with Seyi Tinubu’s Name

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Residents of Gombe State last Sunday hijacked and looted a trailer conveying cartons of food items branded in the name of the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

THISDAY checks revealed that the truck was overpowered at one of the popular junctions known as old Bauchi Motor Park, on Gombe-Bauchi road.

THISDAY also learnt that the fully loaded truck was conveying food items in the cartoons branded in Seyi Tinubu’s name, meant to be distributed by him when he visits the state.

In a video that went viral on various social media platforms, the content of the cartons includes a small bag of rice, macaroni, sugar, salt, and a bottle of cooking oil.

Seyi was scheduled to visit Gombe last week in continuation of his nationwide tour but was later cancelled for an undisclosed reason.

