FirstBank Partners South West Games 2025

As part of its First@Sports initiative, Nigeria’s foremost financial institution; FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, has thrown its weight behind the maiden edition of the South West Games 2025.

The three-day competition which will feature 1,200 athletes and about 120-officials drawn from the six states of the South West Region will feature Seven Sports, ranging from Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Tennis, Archery amongst others.

The event which is already the talk within the sporting circuit is also part of Bola Ahmed Tinubu South West Alliance Games, (BAT-SWAG), a fusion aimed at providing platform for young Nigerians to achieve global recognition.

Expressing his appreciation on the impact FirstBank and others support will have on the competition, President of the Organising Committee, South West Games, Dr Lanre Alfred said FirstBank and other endorsements signals a strong commitment to an initiative that will engender social and economic development across the region.

Known for its support for sports through its First@sports initiative over the years, FirstBank; a leading player in the banking sector has consistently demonstrated its commitment to nation building and developing sporting talents while supporting legacy sports such as Polo, Golf and Tennis.

Football and Basketball are the other sporting areas where FirstBank’s First@sports initiative has been well pronounced.

South West Games/BAT-SWAG is endorsed by National Sports Commission and is scheduled to take kickoff from today, March 26 to March 28, 2025.