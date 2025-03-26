Encomiums for Soludo Over Strides in Security, Infrastructural Devt

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo





Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, has been commended for his bold steps to rid the state of the menace of insecurity through the Agunechamba Security Agency.

A community leader in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Oluogu Chinedu, gave the commendation Wednesday during a chat with newsmen.

Chinedu noted the activities of gunmen terrorising several communities in the state have been largely curtailed since the establishment of the security agency.

According to him, “Governor Soludo deserves commendation for his commitment to rid the state of insecurity. The people of Anambra can now sleep with their two eyes closed since the establishment of Agunechamba. We are very grateful to him.”

In the same vein, he commended the governor for his efforts and commitment to developing road and other infrastructure in the state since assuming office.

Chinedu specifically hailed Soludo, who commemorated his third year in office few days ago, for the dualization of Amawbia to Ekwulobia road as well as the dualization of Nnewi to Agulu road.

The dualization of the two roads, according to Chinedu, is impacting positively on the socio-economic development of the area as it has brought great relief to the people.

According to him “I wish to commend the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, for the giant strides he’s making in infrastructural development across the state.

“I want to specifically acknowledge him for the dualization of Amawbia to Ekwulobia road as well as the Nnewi to Agulu road. The dualization of these roads have significant economic impact on the lives of the people of the area in particular and the state in general”, he noted.

Besides, Chief Chinedu also commended Governor Soludo for the construction of a new market at Agulu, christened ‘Solution Arena’s where fruits, vegetables and other food items are being sold at cheaper prices.

He however appealed to the governor to build a new road or rehabilitate the existing Agulu road which has not been motorable for several years due to the effects of erosion and lack of maintenance.

He however enjoined the governor to pay special attention to youth empowerment initiatives which according to him would go a long way to take away the youth away from criminality thereby sustaining the successes recorded by the governor in the area of security.