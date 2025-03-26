  • Wednesday, 26th March, 2025

Citizens Pensions Limited Launches Operations in Lagos

Nigeria | 23 minutes ago

Mary Nnah

Citizens Pensions Limited has officially launched its operations, saying it is poised to overhaul the Nigerian pension sector and redefine the future of retirement planning, leveraging technological innovation and a commitment to world-class service.

Speaking during the launch, which was held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island,  Lagos, yesterday, the Chairman, Citizens Pensions Limited, Chukwuka Onwuchekwa, a renowned financial expert, emphasised the company’s bold vision.

“We believe every Nigerian deserves a financially secure future, and we’re committed to making that a reality. The global pension landscape is evolving rapidly, and we’re inspired by the advancements in digital transformation, streamlined operations, and customer-centric service delivery,” Onwuchekwa said.

Onwuchekwa further highlighted the company’s commitment to upholding the principles and values of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), appreciating the commission’s guidance in shaping an inclusive, resilient pension system that promotes collaboration for national development.

“We’re committed to exceeding the high standards set by PenCom and making a meaningful difference in the lives of Nigerians,” Onwuchekwa added.

Chief Executive of Citizens Pensions, Helen Da-Souza, a seasoned pension professional, highlighted the company’s commitment to financial inclusion and empowerment. She unveiled the company’s flagship initiative, the Micro Pensions Plan, designed to drive financial inclusion and empower informal-sector workers.

Da-Souza stated: “Our Micro Pensions Plan is a game-changer for informal-sector workers. We’re providing a structured, accessible, and user-friendly platform that accommodates the realities of informal-sector workers.

 “They can save at their convenience, enjoy seamless access through digital and mobile-enabled solutions, and secure their future with funds contributed by them being prudently managed.”

The launch marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards ensuring a financially secure future for its citizens. The development is expected to have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

By promoting financial inclusion and providing retirement solutions, Citizens Pensions Limited will contribute to reducing poverty, increasing savings, and improving the overall standard of living for Nigerians.

