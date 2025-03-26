Bills Seeking Single-day General Polls, LG Electoral Body Pass Second Reading

Adedayo Akinwale and Juliet Akoje in Abuja





The House of Representatives yesterday passed through second reading a bill seeking to conduct general elections for the offices of the President, State Governors, National Assembly members, State Houses of Assembly members, and Local Government Area Councillors simultaneously on the same date.

The bill was sponsored by Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive, and 34 other lawmakers, and presented for second reading by the House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere.

The bill proposed that the date for the general election is to be determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in consultation with the National Assembly.

Also yesterday, a bill for an act to alter the constitution to establish the National Local Government Electoral Commission passed through second reading in the House of Representatives at the plenary.

The commission, according to the bill, would be an independent body responsible for organising, conducting, and supervising elections into the offices of chairmen, vice chairmen and councilors of all the local government councils across the federation.

The bill sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ben Kalu, and eight other lawmakers, was presented for second reading at the plenary on Tuesday by the House leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere.

Ihonvbere said the commission shall consist of chairman and 37 other members representing 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He added that when established, the commission would ensure the credibility, transparency, and fairness of local government elections and promote democratic governance at the grassroots level.

Ihonvbere added that the chairman, who shall be the Chief Electoral Officer, and members of the board shall be appointed by the president on the recommendation of the National Council of States and subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

He explained the commission is expected to provide periodic reports on its activities and the outcomes of local government elections to the president, the National Assembly, and the general public, thereby promoting transparency and accountability in its operations.

Also at the plenary, the lawmakers have passed a bill for an act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, to specify the time within which the executive shall present to the National Assembly, any treaty between the federation and any other country for enactment.

The proposed legislation sponsored by the deputy speaker states that any such treaty shall be presented to the National Assembly for enactment not later than 180 days thereafter.