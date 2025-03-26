  • Wednesday, 26th March, 2025

APPSN Lagos Charges Members to Enhance Surveying Practices

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The Association of Private Practising Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN), Lagos Chapter, has urged its members to upgrade their knowledge of surveying practices to meet global standards.

During the swearing-in of new Executive Council Members at the 2025 annual general meeting and luncheon, the Chairman of APPSN, Ibikunle Adaranijo, emphasised the need for continuous education and training, noting that  event’s theme: “Unlock The Untapped Potential in the Surveying Profession,” highlighted the association’s commitment to growth.

 Adaranijo announced plans to develop a new strategic plan, invest in training programs, and strengthen advocacy efforts to educate the public on the benefits of patronizing registered surveyors.

 Guest speaker, Olugbenga Adekoya identified key challenges facing the profession, including slow technological adoption, limited scope of services, and inadequate branding. He emphasised the need for modern technologies, continuous education, and robust collaboration.

Newly sworn-in Chairman Olaoluwa Afolabi pledged to enforce discipline, enhance collaboration, and foster peace and unity among members. He expressed optimism that his tenure would elevate the profession to new heights.

