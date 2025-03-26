Alake Resolves Osun, Segilola Rift

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has stressed that a harmonious relationship between state governments and mining operators was crucial not only for attracting investment but also for advancing the nation’s mining sector.

He spoke during a mediation parley with Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and representatives from Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL) at his office in Abuja.

Alake emphasised that solid minerals played a central role in the federal government’s economic diversification agenda. He noted that efforts in this regard would be jeopardised in a sector riddled with conflicting policies and strained relations between operators and state governments.

“In a business environment with multiplicity of regulatory authorities, foreign investors are discouraged,” said Alake, adding: “Investors prefer countries where regulations are clear, streamlined and consistent.

“It is trite to emphasise that solid minerals belong exclusively in the federal government’s purview but when subnational governments issue conflicting directives, it deters the critical investments needed to grow the mining sector.”

The minister urged an amicable resolution of the dispute between Osun State and SROL, highlighting that the state stood to benefit from an environment that promoted industrial harmony and eases the business climate.

Such conditions, he said, would lead to increased revenue and attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

At the height of the dispute, which resulted in the closure of SROL’s operations by the state government, Alake established a high-powered committee led by Engr. Ganiyu Imam, Director of the Ministry’s Mines Inspectorate.

The committee has since submitted its findings. The minister, however, convened the meeting based on the report of the committee to mediate, achieve resolution and put a closure to the imbroglio .

Governor Adeleke welcomed the minister’s intervention, expressing the state’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business while ensuring that ethical standards were upheld.

He reiterated the state government’s readiness to reach a compromise with the company to ensure smooth mining operations in Osun.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Mining and Mineral Resources, Prof. Lukman Jimoda, outlined the key issues at the heart of the dispute, including disputed tax claims (particularly Pay As You Earn, PAYE), the state’s shareholding in the company, environmental concerns, and the broader economic interests Osun should gain from Segilola’s operations.

After deliberations and the minister’s mediation, both parties pledged to continue discussions to resolve any outstanding issues. The resolution culminated in the presentation of the state’s shareholding certificate to Governor Adeleke by Segilola Resources Limited.