A’Court Stays Action on Bayero, Sanusi Kano Emir Tussle, Parties Back to S’Court

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





The Appeal Court has relieved actions earlier delivered against the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II, as 16th emir of Kano, and ordered all interested parties to exercise caution pending the hearing of their appeals at the Apex Court.

In a unanimous ruling delivered in Abuja on Tuesday, by a three-member panel of Justices, presided by Hon. Justice Biobele Abraham Georgewill, the Court agreed with the withdrawal of the Application filed by the Kano State government after transmission of the record of Appeal to the Supreme Court.

Resuming hearing to rule on enforcement of its earlier orders, Counsel to Kano State Government, Ibrahim Wangida intimated the court a notice of appeal moved against a stay of execution held on Friday, 14th March 2025.

Wangida told the court that all necessary legal actions had been perfected, including the transmission of the record to the Supreme Court.

The transmission of record of the appeal to the Supreme Court by Implication and by decided authorities or judicial precedent operated as a stay of any action of the ruling of the Court of Appeal of 14th March, 20015

Justice Abang, had on Friday,14th March 2025, ordered a stay of execution of its earlier judgment that validated the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th emir of Kano.

The Judge also ordered all parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum as well as the sheriff of this court and trial court, as was the position before the trial court in its delivered on 13/6/2024 in suit no. FHC/KN/CS/182/2024.

Dissatisfied with the ruling of Justice Abang, counsel to the Kano State Government, Wangida faulted the Friday 14th March ruling, which he considered a gross error of provisions of the Constitution, saying the appeal was already filed before the Apex Court.

Responding to he notice of the application, Counsel to the appellant, Abdul Fagge, SAN, who did not object, told the court the respondent acted within the constitutional provision.

The Kano State Government had reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as 16th emir of Kano pursuant to the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law 2024.

The same law validated the deposed Aminu Ado Bayero as 15th emir along four first class emirs appointed by former Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Bayero has forcefully returned and occupied Nasarawa mini palace in Kano with heavy security cover while challenging his sack by the state government.