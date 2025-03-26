8 New Actions of Gov Uba Sani That Turbocharged Kaduna

By Nasir Dambatta

Governor Uba Sani is not here to play—he’s here to deliver. In just 21 months, his administration has taken high-impact, no-nonsense actions that are shaking up Kaduna’s development. While others complain about challenges, he is breaking barriers and getting things done. It’s now obvious that his leadership isn’t just about promises—it’s about execution, speed, and tangible results.

Action number one, is pumping over N100 billion into water supply – no more dry taps.

For years, Kaduna residents suffered erratic water supply—a basic necessity turned luxury in many communities. Past administrations made pledges, but Senator Uba Sani made bold investments. His government injected a staggering N100 billion into the sector, setting the stage for 100% steady water supply by December. This isn’t just a pipe dream—it’s a done deal in the making! Water is life, and Kaduna is finally securing it for all.

Action number two, is wiping out N800 Million in Salary Arrears – no more unpaid workers.

A demoralized workforce equals poor service delivery. That was the case for Kaduna State Water Corporation staff, who were drowning in unpaid salaries. Years of neglect left workers in hardship, while water services deteriorated. Uba Sani took decisive action—clearing a backlog of N800 million in arrears! With salaries fully paid, workers are now back on the job, highly motivated to keep the taps running.

Action number three, is settling N1.billion electricity debt – powering Kaduna’s future. Fact is: no power, no water. A crippling N1.3 billion electricity debt had slowed Kaduna’s water sector, with power outages crippling supply systems. Instead of making excuses, Uba Sani’s administration crushed the debt, ensuring uninterrupted electricity for critical infrastructure. Today, Kaduna’s water facilities are running at full capacity, guaranteeing residents clean, uninterrupted water supply.

Action number four is unleashing 78 New Road Projects Covering 775km – no more bad roads.

A thriving economy depends on good roads, and the governor is leaving no community behind. His administration launched a massive road revolution, awarding 78 new road projects covering 775 kilometers. This means: faster movement of goods and people, a boost for local businesses and traders, and improved rural-urban connectivity. Kaduna is undergoing a historic road transformation, making it a model state for infrastructure development.

Action number five, is completing 21 Key Roads –speeding up economic growth.

It’s one thing to award contracts; it’s another to see them completed. Unlike past administrations that abandoned key projects, Uba Sani is finishing what he started, working to finish up inherited abandoned ones as well. 21 major roads have been completed and are now in use, bringing economic revival in key areas, shorter travel times for businesses and commuters, and increased access to underserved communities. Kaduna’s economic heartbeat is now stronger, thanks to a governor who delivers!

Action number six is fixing the Kaduna Bridge – breaking taffic gridlock.

If you’ve ever been stuck on Ahmadu Bello Way, you know how bad the traffic gets. The Kaduna Bridge project was abandoned for years, creating a bottleneck for thousands of commuters. Senator Uba Sani has revived and launched the completion of the Kaduna Bridge from Kabala Costain to Aliyu Makama Road. Once completed, this will decongest key road arteries, ease traffic for thousands of residents, and enhance the city’s urban transport efficiency. The era of frustrating gridlocks is coming to an end!

Action number seven, is cleaning up corruption – no more Inflated contracts.

The governor inherited a financial mess: unpaid contractors, shady deals and over-invoicing, missing records, and abandoned projects. Instead of making excuses, he cleaned up the rot, ensuring every kobo is accounted for. Contracts are now awarded transparently, and Kaduna is moving forward with clean, accountable governance. Under Uba Sani, corruption no longer thrives—only progress does!

Action number eight? That is all about thinking outside the box – no excuses only results.

Unlike past administrations stuck in bureaucracy and failed promises, Uba Sani is breaking the cycle. His leadership is driven by innovative funding strategies, smart project execution, and relentless determination to deliver. Kaduna is witnessing a new era of governance—one that doesn’t just talk about development but delivers it at full throttle!

The bottom Line: Kaduna is Moving, and It’s Moving FAST!

Governor Uba Sani isn’t just talking development—he’s delivering it at turbo speed. From water supply expansion to road infrastructure, debt clearance to worker welfare, Kaduna is witnessing an exceptionally positive shift in governance. This isn’t just government—it’s a movement.

And it’s only getting started!

*Dambatta is Senior Special Assistant on Print Media to the Governor of Kaduna State.