SEC Commits to Financial Education, Inclusion for Children, Youths

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





As part of its commitment to investor education and financial inclusion, the Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria (SEC) has expressed its readiness to equip children and young Nigerians with relevant knowledge to enable them make informed financial decisions.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, the Commission outlined various activities undertaken to commemorate the 2025 Global Money Week (GMW).

Global Money Week is a global initiative designed to ensure young people acquire essential financial literacy skills to secure their financial future.

The 13th edition of GMW, themed “Think Before You Follow: Wise Money Tomorrow,” was held from March 17 to 23, 2025, underscoring the importance of financial awareness from an early age.

Speaking at the events, the Commission described Global Money Week as an annual awareness campaign that promotes financial literacy among children and young people, equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and mindset needed to make informed financial decisions.

“By participating in this global movement, the SEC seeks to instill strong financial habits in young Nigerians, empowering them to build a secure financial future.

“Recognising the importance of financial literacy for children, the Commission used the opportunity to launch its #CatchThemYoung: Invest in Their Future campaign, aimed at encouraging early financial education and investment awareness among young Nigerians. More plans are expected to unfold with anticipated collaboration from the capital market community.”

To commemorate the week, the SEC launched an extensive social media campaign across its digital platforms. Additionally, the Commission hosted a special podcast featuring the principal and a student of Aduvie International School, where they discussed the significance of financial education and responsible money management among students.

“Beyond online engagements, the SEC organised financial literacy outreaches, visiting several schools in Abuja, including Bellanadia School, Oaks and Acorn Montessori, Twinsquare Academy, iScholars International Academy, and Esteem Boys College. These sessions were designed to teach children about money management, the power of investments, and strategies to secure their financial future, in alignment with this year’s GMW theme.”

During the events, the Commission donated its educational publications on investments, Ponzi schemes, mutual funds, and the capital market—specially designed for children—to the libraries of the schools visited.

The week-long activities concluded with another insightful podcast featuring the head and students of Oaks and Acorn Montessori School, further emphasizing the importance of financial responsibility and making informed financial decisions from an early age.

“By participating in Global Money Week 2025, the SEC has reaffirmed its dedication to financial literacy and inclusion, recognising that an early understanding of financial principles is key to fostering a generation of financially resilient and responsible individuals. The Commission remains committed to empowering young Nigerians with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the financial world confidently and make informed investment decisions for a secure future,” the statement added.