NIMC Initiates Manhunt for Printers of Unauthorised NIN Cards

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said it has noticed some unscrupulous individuals, cyber cafes, and organisations indiscriminately printing unauthorised ‘NIN’ cards and charging unsuspecting members of the public exorbitant fees.

A statement by its Head, Corporate Communications Unit, Dr. Kayode Adegoke, noted that the Commission did not authorise anyone or organisation to print any card in place of the NIMC General Multi-Purpose Card, insisting that: “This act is against the NIMC Act no 23, 2007.”

Adegoke explained: “To this end, the general public and organisations are advised to stop printing any NIN cards against the authorised NIMC GMPC. The so-called NIN card is not authorised by NIMC, and on no account should anyone present it as a means of identification. The security agencies have been notified of this nefarious activity and have been mandated to apprehend those involved.

“Anyone caught will be made to face the full wrath of the law. The Commission reiterates that the NIN slip is the only legal document authorised as a means of identification, and it must be verified upon presentation to access services.”

He added: “To meet the yearnings of the public, the Commission has finalised plans to launch the Improved GMPC, which is multifunctional and serves as a physical means of identification and payment. The card is powered by AfriGO, a local payment platform.”