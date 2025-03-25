Nigeria Celebrates Adeduntan’s Appointment as GWU Basketball Head Coach 

Michael Olugbodein Abuja

The federal government has celebrated the historic appointment of Ganiyat Adeduntan as the Head Coach of the George Washington Revolutionaries Women’s Basketball team.

Chairman /CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement on Monday by the Director of Media, Public Relations & Protocols of the Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun said Nigeria is proud of her achievement.

The statement read: “This remarkable achievement marks a significant milestone, not only for Coach Adeduntan but for Nigeria and the African diaspora as a whole.”

Dabiri-Erewa, lauded Coach Adeduntan’s inspiring journey, highlighting her impressive coaching record and her unwavering dedication to excellence.

She said: “We are immensely proud of Coach Ganiyat Adeduntan for this groundbreaking accomplishment. Her leadership, resilience, and passion for basketball have set a new standard for Nigerian excellence on the global stage. She embodies the spirit of hard work and determination, and her success is an inspiration to young Nigerian women aspiring to break barriers in sports and beyond.

“We at NiDCOM celebrate her and look forward to even greater achievements under her leadership at George Washington University.”

The statement read: “Coach Adeduntan’s appointment follows a stellar tenure at Colgate University, where she transformed the programme, leading them to back-to-back 20-win seasons and a WNIT appearance in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Her return to George Washington University, where she previously served as an assistant coach, signifies a homecoming to a programme she helped build.

“Her journey from Ibadan, Nigeria, to the pinnacle of American college basketball serves as a testament to the talent and resilience of Nigerians in the diaspora.

“NiDCOM remains committed to celebrating and supporting outstanding Nigerians like Coach Adeduntan, who also has a PhD in Nursing and continue to shine on the global stage.”

Ganiyat is the daughter of Osi Basorun of Ibadan land, Prince (Dr) Azeez Adeduntan, a renowned Harvard trained International Cardiovascular Surgeon and one time former Commissioner for Health in Oyo State and a governorship candidate.