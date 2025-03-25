NIDCOM: Over 959 Nigerians Evacuated from Libya in 2025

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has disclosed that over 956 Nigerians have been evacuated from Libya, in the first quarter of 2025 alone.

She noted this was achieved courtesy of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Nigeria and the National Commission For Refugees Migrants And Internally Displaced Persons Offices (NCRMI).

She said the breakdown shows that 683 of them were females, 132 males, 87 children and 54 infants, adding that the returnees were brought back home in six tranches from January to March 2025.

She disclosed in a press statement issued by NIDCOM’s Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, that the six trips include 152 on January 28; 145,180 and 159 on February 11, 19 and 25 respectively while 144 and 176 came in on March 4 and 18 respectively.

The statement revealed that in the last few years, well over 15.000 stranded Nigerians have been evacuated back home by the federal government and the IOM.

Dabiri-Erewa reiterated the commission’s persistent advice to Nigerians to avoid dangerous and deadly migration routes such as Libya, a war-torn country dealing with many struggles.

She said: “Because of the delicate political situation in Libya, we countlessly caution Nigerians to avoid Libya as a pathway to Europe; not just Libya but other irregular routes “

She however urged Nigerians to follow the legal and regular means of migration, noting that some rescued Nigerians from Libya still return to Libya or more dangerous routes to get into Europe.

Dabiri-Erewa stressed that the federal government, will continually uphold the interest, dignity and fundamental human rights of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, irrespective of their socio-economic, ethno-cultural or religious backgrounds.

She called for collaboration with government agencies, NGOs, the media and other relevant stakeholders to join hands in raising awareness on the dangers of irregular migration.