NDSF Torch Brightens Edo State

The Niger Delta Sports Festival torch tour continued through Edo State with the Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa and the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Honorable Amadin Enabulele and Festival Ambassador, Patience Igbiti on hand to receive the Torch.

The Festival Torch which commenced the tour of the nine mandate states of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Bayelsa State, is part of events the organisers are using to create awareness for the games which holds in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State from April 1-8.

About 3000 Athletes will be competing for honours in 17 sporting events with an age restriction of not over 25 years of age.

The competition will hold at five venues including the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo Township Stadium, Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre, Itam West Secondary School and Ultrafit Sports Club.