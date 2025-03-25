Emirates Reaffirms Commitment to Nigerian Operation

Chinedu Eze





Dubai-based mega carrier Emirates Airlines has said it is committed to Nigeria on the long-term, insisting it has no reason to withdraw services from the country.

Emirates made this known in response to fears that it may leave Nigeria because the load factor being recorded in its Dubai-Lagos flight operations is below its projected expectation.

In a statement signed by Emirates’ management in Dubai, the airline said since the resumption of operations to Lagos last year, Emirates has recorded healthy and steady load factors, noting that as one of the two airlines operating First Class cabin into Lagos, the airline’s premium cabins have performed exceptionally well.

The airline added that Emirates’ Business and Economy Class products are similarly popular with business and leisure travelers on the Lagos-Dubai route, and cargo shippers are utilising the belly hold space on Emirates’ 777 aircraft for valuable imports and exports of Nigerian goods.

It also noted that feedback from customers has been consistently positive, as are the relationships Emirates has established with key stakeholders in Nigeria’s aviation, tourism and trade sectors.

“In February 2025, Emirates signed an interline agreement with Air Peace, expanding its footprint to 13 new cities in Nigeria and providing travelers with more opportunities to connect with the airline’s world-class product and service.

“The move comes just five months after the resumption, demonstrating the airline’s unwavering commitment to scaling its operations to better serve travelers in Nigeria,” the statement emphasised.

During the interline agreement with Emirates, Air Peace said the Middle East mega carrier is in Nigeria for the long haul and expressed happiness partnering with the airline.

Speaking on the agreement, Chief Operating Officer, Air Peace Limited, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide said: “We are excited about this strategic interline partnership between Air Peace and Emirates, which is a significant step towards enhancing global connectivity for Nigerian travelers. It aligns with our mission to provide seamless, world-class travel experiences while expanding our route network and international reach.”

She further explained that the collaboration not only expands Air Peace’s international reach but also offers Nigerians arriving from Dubai seamless access to key domestic destinations, including Asaba, Akure, Benin City, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin, Kaduna, and Owerri.

“By improving ease of travel, we are boosting business, tourism, and trade opportunities, further strengthening economic ties between Nigeria and the UAE,” she added.