CampusLabs Boosts Support for Young Entrepreneurs with New Accelerator Program

Adedayo Akinwale

CampusLabs has launched a revamped Accelerator Program aimed at empowering university founders and recent graduates from underserved markets globally.

The program, supported by Syracuse University’s Orange Innovation Fund and in collaboration with Entrepreneurs for Global Change (EGC), was designed to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools, mentorship, and resources to turn their ideas into scalable businesses.

Founder of CampusLabs, Emeka Ossai, while speaking on Tuesday in Abuja said the Program features a three -week virtual curriculum covering entrepreneurial fundamentals, business modeling, marketing strategies, and fundraising.

He added that this would be followed by a one week residency for hands-on learning, pitch preparation, and networking with industry experts.

The founder stressed that the interest in the program has surged, with 92 applications received in just six days, an increase from the previous edition’s 73 applicants.

Ossai noted: “We are witnessing a tremendous surge in interest. This new format is designed to ensure that no one is left behind, and that brilliant young minds from across Nigeria — and soon from every underserved region — have the opportunity to be part of this program, even if they face geographic or logistical barriers.

“This program is about more than just building businesses. It’s about empowering the next generation of leaders, giving them the tools they need to succeed on a global scale, and contributing to a more equitable and innovative world.”

He added that the current cohort includes 28 youth-led ideas from 10 universities across nine cities, underscoring the program’s growing reach.

Also, the Founder/CEO of ScholX, Anolue Chibuikem, said, “being part of this program feels like we’re building something together, step by step. I’m learning more than I expected, and I can’t wait to see where this journey takes us.”

The representative of Entrepreneurs for Global Change (EGC), Filip Sasic said they are partnering with CampusLab to build young founders in emerging ecosystems, saying it aligned with their mission.

For participants like Jane Uwagboe, the Accelerator is more than just a startup incubator — it’s a transformative journey.

“The CampusLabs Accelerator Program is more than just a startup incubator. It is a launchpad for ideas, a network of brilliant minds, and a transformative journey that shaped my entrepreneurial mindset,” she said