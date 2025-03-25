Air Peace Announces 15% Discount for Nigerian Students on Nigeria-London Route

Chinedu Eze





Nigeria’s major carrier Air Peace has moved to assist Nigerian students studying in the UK and beyond by introducing 15% discount on the price of tickets for them on the Lagos-London route.

The airline stated it is its own way of supporting Nigerian students studying overseas, especially in the UK in cognizance of the economic challenges parents are facing in funding the education of their children and wards.

The airline said this offer presents an excellent opportunity for parents and students preparing for the summer return from school to Nigeria.

Air Peace also noted that by leveraging this discount, students enrolled in full-time educational programmes at accredited institutions in the UK, Europe, USA, and Canada can enjoy significant savings on their travels.

In a statement signed by the airline’s spokesman, Dr. Ejike Ndiulo, Air Peace emphasised that the fare remains one of the most competitive in the market, allowing families to manage travel expenses more efficiently.

“To qualify for the student discount, applicants must be 25 years old or younger and provide essential documents, including a valid student ID, a student visa, and an enrolment verification letter.

“The discounted tickets, available for booking through Air Peace’s official website, remain valid for one year from the date of travel and are non-transferable and non-refundable.

“Students can initiate their ticket request by submitting their passport data page and required documents via the airline’s designated platform, accessible through the ‘student discount’ section of the website.

“Further inquiries can be directed to businessdevelopment@flyairpeace.com or via phone at +2349093424316 and +2347062193007,” the airline explained.

The statement also said that beyond student travelers, Air Peace is also rewarding other passengers with an ongoing promotional offer that allows travelers to earn over ₦600,000 in savings when they connect any of Air Peace’s major domestic destinations to London.

“As an added benefit, passengers on this route are entitled to one extra piece of free luggage, thus enhancing convenience for those traveling with more baggage.

“Air Peace continues to set the bar high with bespoke in-flight service, featuring premium comfort and a selection of continental meals tailored to meet diverse tastes.

“This special promo runs until March 31, 2025, with an extended travel period until April 15, 2025. As Air Peace remains committed to redefining air travel with affordability, comfort, and seamless connectivity; passengers are encouraged to take full advantage of these exclusive offers while they last,” the airline also said.