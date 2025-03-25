AFRIMA Partners BridgeAfric, UNESCO to Empower Creatives at Lagos Global Music Workshop

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has partnered with BridgeAfric and UNESCO to host the Showbiz101 Global Workshop and Music Creation Camp in Lagos from March 26 to 29, 2025. The event is designed to enhance the capabilities of young creatives across Africa by offering training, international collaboration opportunities, and support along the music production and business value chain.

Chief Experience Officer (CXO) of AFRIMA, Adenrele Niyi stated that this partnership underlines AFRIMA’s commitment to empowering Africa’s creative industry. “As AFRIMA, part of our mission is building capacity and fostering cross-border collaborations by empowering Africa’s creative industry and providing platforms for artists to collaborate, grow, and break boundaries,” Niyi said.

She added that the event aligns with AFRIMA’s core pillars, including Music Awards, Talent Discovery, Music Festivals, and the AFRIMA Creative Academy, all aimed at reinforcing Africa’s global influence in the music scene.

“Our goal is to reinforce Africa’s position as a moving powerhouse on the global music scene—one hit, one artist, one opportunity at a time and we are excited to be at the forefront of driving this initiative,” she concluded.

The workshop will bring together top music professionals, including artists, producers, and executives, for a five-day event that will feature performances, training sessions, and recording opportunities. According to Victoria Nkong, President of BridgeAfric and an Associate Producer for AFRIMA, the event aims to equip young African talents with essential skills to succeed in the industry. “We believe learning is essential to solving problems in the entertainment industry. This workshop will equip young people with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed,” Nkong said.

The highlight of the event will be a three-day global music camp where artists from different African countries will collaborate on a global EP. Nkong noted that the project aims to help African artists reach new audiences by connecting them with international music executives.

Confirmed participants include Juma Jux from Tanzania, Nadia Nakai from South Africa, and DJ Neptune from Nigeria. Other notable artists from Ivory Coast, such as Didi B, Himra, and Kikimoteleba, are also expected to attend. International figures such as Eric Bellamy from Live Nation Paris and DJ MohGreen from Algeria will contribute their expertise to the event. Sonia Aimy from Canada and Wendy Harawa from Malawi are also expected. Other notable participants include Bizzle Osikoya, Co-founder of The Plug Entertainment, and Sesan Adeniji, General Manager of Vybz FM.

The workshop will be accompanied by an industry party on Wednesday to welcome the participants. Registration for music producers, songwriters, and artists remains free, providing an opportunity for aspiring talents to network and enhance their careers.