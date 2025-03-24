WAEC Releases 2025 Computer-based WASSCE Results for Private Candidates

Funmi Ogundare

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, weekend, announced the release of the results of the computer-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2025 – first series.

The examination held between January 29 and February 15, 2025, had a total of 512 examiners who participated in the coordination and marking exercise.

The acting Head, Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, in a statement, explained that a total of 9,439 candidates representing a 12.86 per cent increase when compared with the 2024 entry figure, entered for the examination, while 9,054 candidates sat the examination at 143 centres spread across the nooks and crannies of the country.

Out of the total number of 9,054 candidates that sat the examination, she stated that 4,384 were males while 4,670were females, representing 48.42 per cent and 51.58 per cent,respectively.

The analysis of statistics of candidates’ performance shows that out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, 3,388candidates representing 37.42 per centobtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics) while 2,441 candidates representing 26.96 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

Of this number, 1,291 i.e, 52.89 per cent were males, while 1,150 i.e 47.11 per cent,were female candidates.

The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for private candidates in year 2023 and 2024 – first series, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, were 23.99 per centand 30.95 per cent,respectively.

Thus, there is a marginal decrease of 3.99 per cent in performance in this regard.

Among the candidates that sat the examination, she noted that 25 candidates, with varying degrees of special needs, were registered for the examination.

Out of this number, six were visually challenged, one had impaired hearing and six were albinos.

“All candidates with special needs were adequately taken care of in the administration of the examination.”

Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, Adesina noted that 8,651 candidates, representing 95.55 per cent have their results fully processed and released while 403 candidates representing 4.45 per cent have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors traceable to them.

“Concerted efforts are being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released, subsequently, ” she said.

The result of 56 candidates representing 0.62 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, she added, were withheld in connection with various allegations of examination malpractice.

“Candidates whose results were withheld are advised to visit the WAEC Notice of Examination Malpractice Portal at: https//waecinternational.org/complaints to make representations with regard to allegations bordering on examination malpractice.”

Candidates may check their results by visiting www.waecdirect.org to ascertain their status before visiting the Digital Certificate platform (www.waec.org) to access the digital copies of their certificates.