Union Bank Rewards Customers in Savings Promo

Nume Ekeghe

Union Bank Plc has said it rewarded three lucky customers with a tricycle each in the second monthly draw of its ongoing Save and Win Palli Promo 4 campaign, which was conducted recently at the bank’s Douglas Road branch in Owerri, Imo State.

In a statement, it said a total of 120 winners were also rewarded with N7,800,000, including 60 customers who won N100,000 each and 60 others who each went home with fuel gift vouchers worth n30,000 during the transparent virtual live draw that was monitored under the supervision of relevant regulatory bodies.

Speaking about the second monthly draw, Union Bank’s Head of Retail and SME Business, stated, Vivian Imoh-Ita, “Union Bank is pleased with the transformational impact this campaign has had in the lives of our customers not just in terms of the rewards given out, but also sustainable financial foundations laid through our savings campaign. We will continue to strive to be agents of positive change in the lives of our customers and enablers of them achieving their financial objectives.”

SME Conference to Help Entrepreneurs Navigate Complex Funding Landscape

Oluchi Chibuzor

With a mission to bridge the gap between SMEs and diverse funding opportunities, the organisers of SME Funding Conference 2025 has said it will help entrepreneurs navigate complex funding landscape.

For them, the conference aims to equip small business owners with the practical knowledge, tools, and connections needed to secure funding for growth and expansion.

Commenting on the conference, in Lagos, Head of Department, Covenant Capital, Obafemi Darabidan said SMEs are drivers of economic growth and should be empowered with access to capital.

He noted that the funding conference would create a platform for direct networking and collaboration between SMEs and funding providers.

He stressed the need to introduce entrepreneurs to alternative funding opportunities beyond bank loans, including grants, equity financing, impact investment, and crowdfunding.

According to him, “At The Covenant Nation, we recognize the crucial role that SMEs play in driving economic growth and job creation. However, many small businesses struggle to access the right funding needed for expansion.

“The TCN SME Funding Conference 2025 is designed to bridge this gap by providing practical insights, alternative financing options, and direct networking opportunities with funding providers. Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs with the knowledge and resources they need to scale their businesses successfully.”