Sterling One FoundationHarp on Gender Equality, Youth Empowerment

Nume Ekeghe

Sterling One Foundation and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Zuriel Oduwole have reiterated the need for gender equality and youth empowerment, emphasizing sustained action to create opportunities for young leaders.

This was the focus of a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor’s Office, where discussions centered on expanding platforms for young changemakers.

At just 22 years old, Oduwole is the youngest Nigerian ever nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and the first to be recognized in this category.

Her global advocacy in education, gender equality, and youth inclusion has influenced policies and engaged key decision-makers across multiple countries.

Sterling One Foundation, through its investment in social impact across critical sectors, has mainstreamed gender equality and women’s empowerment across all its initiatives, ensuring that young women and girls have access to the resources, platforms, and opportunities needed to thrive.

Speaking on the Foundation’s commitment to gender equality and women empowerment, CEO, Sterling One Foundation, Olapeju Ibekwe highlighted the importance of telling African stories and driving impact through intentional programming, while also reflecting on this year’s International Women’s Day theme, Accelerate Action.

She said, “At Sterling One Foundation, we are intentional about telling African stories that reflect the strength and potential of our people. This is evident in our focus areas and programming, where we have deliberately mainstreamed gender equality and women’s empowerment.”

During the visit, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recognised Oduwole’s contributions and her historic Nobel Peace Prize nomination, describing it as a milestone for Nigeria and the African continent.

“This achievement reflects the resilience and determination of our people. In the past five years, we have faced COVID-19, economic challenges, and instability, yet we have continued to create opportunities for young Nigerians in technology, finance, and entertainment,”he said.

On her part, Oduwole emphasised the power of storytelling in driving social change adding, “I have seen the power of storytelling in changing perceptions and opening doors for young people. When we share our stories, we inspire action. I am grateful to our partners for amplifying young voices and creating opportunities that make a real difference.”