Sallah: FAAN Warns Passengers Against Violent Conduct at Airports

– Closes Ibadan Airport temporarily for upgrade works

Chinedu Eze

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, has urged intending travelers during the Eid-el-Fitri Sallah celebration to conduct themselves well at the airports in accordance with standard rules that guide passenger facilitation.

Kuku said that expectedly there would be surge in flight schedules and passenger traffic and urged them to submit to the by-laws and restrain from destroying terminals and airlines’ properties due to flight delays, rescheduling and cancellations.

In another development, FAAN also announced the temporary closure of the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport (SLAA), Ibadan, to facilitate extensive upgrade works aimed at enhancing the airport’s infrastructure and operational standards.

The agency made this known in a statement confirming that the Federal Government of Nigeria had approved the closure, which became necessary to enable the execution of critical improvements at the airport.

Meanwhile, Kuku who spoke while breaking fast with the Lagos Airport Muslim communities at an Iftar dinner at the weekend, urged passengers to show understanding, pointing out that no airline will willingly delay or out rightly cancel any flight without any reason.

Kuku, who spoke through FAAN Director of Operations, Captain Abdullahi Mahmood, also urged passengers to get to airports on time to avoid last minute rush.

Her words: “We urge that passengers should be guided by the law. You buy your ticket, you come to the airport and once there is a challenge, they should understand with the airline. All this coming, claiming, fighting, breaking things, is not doing any good to anyone. I have never seen anywhere in the world people do that. So, we need to be patient. We need to understand. Yes, we need to understand our rights, and we need to understand the airlines’ rights also. We need to understand that everyone has their rights.”

The FAAN boss also remarked that the airlines have rights, just as passengers also have rights, noting that it is important to recognise these rights in order to be guided well at the airports.

Kuku disclosed that efforts are being made to modernise the facilities at the airports and put them at expected standard.

“We are anticipating it and we are making every effort to make sure that our airports are up to standard. We also make sure that whatever it is, facilities of our airport, the runways and everything is all in place for full facilitation of our passengers’ travel,” she said.

Kuku also spoke on the illicit activities of touts at the airports and reiterated measures being taken to flush them out.

Mrs. Kuku stated: “We are fighting the issue of touting very, very seriously. Yes, it’s not something that you expect to change overnight. It’s the same thing that anytime they say you want to fight corruption, corruption, fights back. You have to understand some people are gaining from this, and you want to move them out of what they are doing. No matter what it is, they will fight back, but we are ready to flush them out. We are equal to the task. We are fighting and we are sensitising people to understand that what they are doing is wrong.”

Regarding the temporary closure of Ibadan Airport by FAAN, the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has consequently closed the runway and suspended airport operations in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations.

The planned upgrades form part of the Oyo State Government’s strategic initiative to elevate Ibadan Airport from a domestic to an international airport.

Various improvements and remodeling works are currently underway to meet global standards and improve passenger experience.

FAAN emphasised the closure aligned with aviation safety recommendations and best practices, underscoring the importance of ensuring the safety of both passengers and airport personnel during the upgrade period.

The statement, signed by Mrs. Obiageli Orah, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, therefore pleaded to all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation throughout the period of closure.

FAAN reiterated its commitment to providing safe skies, secure airports, and seamless travel experiences.