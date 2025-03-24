Rivers Crisis: Groups Seek Urgent Dialogue To Prevent Destabilisation Of Niger Delta 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Niger Delta Peoples Movement (NDPM) and the New Canaan Environmental Development Organization (NCEDO) have called for urgent dialogue to prevent further destabilisation of the Niger Delta region.

The group, while reacting to the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State, called for urgent dialogue to prevent further destabilisation of the region.

The Executive Director of NDPM/NCEDO, Ejiro Ineneji, in a statement issued Monday emphasized the strategic role of Rivers State in Nigeria’s economy and warned that political instability in the state could have far-reaching consequences.

“As the hub of Nigeria’s energy sector and home to leading multinational oil and gas companies, Rivers State is too crucial to be caught in prolonged political turmoil,” he said, adding: “This crisis, if left unchecked, threatens not only our regional stability but also the economic backbone of the nation.”

The group condemned the suspension of democratic structures, citing concerns about governance disruptions and the suffering of ordinary citizens.

It noted that halting salary payments and disrupting local government functions have placed undue hardship on residents, many of whom supported the current administration during the 2023 elections.

“The suspension of elected governance raises serious questions about administrative continuity. Beyond the political implications, this development affects livelihoods and weakens public trust in democratic institutions,” he said.

NDPM/NCEDO therefore called for immediate dialogue between the Federal Government and state stakeholders, warning against any action that could further inflame tensions.

“We have watched with growing concern the erosion of democratic norms. The people’s demand for the reinstatement of their duly elected governor is a reflection of their commitment to democratic values,” he stated.

Commending regional youth organizations for their restraint, the advocacy group praised the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) for refusing to be provoked into violence, adding: “The patience and discipline displayed by our youth groups demonstrate political maturity and a commitment to peace.”

The group urged President Tinubu to carefully and thoughtfully approach the crisis, noting that the political situation in Rivers State required surgical precision, not a blanket intervention.

“The Federal Government must weigh the long-term consequences of its actions on Nigeria’s democratic evolution,” the group cautioned.