Police, Military Rescue Abducted Naval Officer, Lt. Akor, Two Others, Apprehend Culprits 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, in collaboration with the military, has rescued the abducted Naval Officer, Lieutenant Cynthia Akor, along with two civilians, who were abducted by armed criminals in Mpape, Abuja, on 21 March 2025.

The FCT Police Command confirmed the rescue in a statement signed by their spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, a Superintendent of Police.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said that going forward, he would not tolerate the detention of suspects in police detention facilities beyond the stipulated legal timeline to avoid violating human rights.

Explaining how the naval officer and the two civilians were whisked away on Friday night in Mpape, the spokesperson of the FCT Command said: “At approximately 7:35 pm on the said date, heavily armed assailants attacked the Maman Vatsa Estate gate, blocked Mpape Road and opened fire on moving vehicles before abducting the three victims.

“Shortly after the attack, the kidnappers contacted the victims’ families, demanding a ransom of N500 million for the naval officer and N200 million each for the two civilians.

“Upon receiving the distress report, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), FCT Police Command, DCP Isyaku Sharu, in collaboration with military authorities, mobilised a joint operation. The operation was led by the Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit and comprised personnel from the Nigerian military, DSS, Hunters, and members of the local hunters’ group”.

The spokesperson stated that an intense search and rescue operation was conducted across Mpape, Gidan Bawa, Anguwan Mu’azu, and Yelwa Hills, covering areas in the FCT and Nasarawa State.

“Acting on credible intelligence, between 02:00 and 05:30 on 23 March 2025, operatives traced the suspects to a Fulani resettlement in Anguwan Mu’azu and Yelwa Hills, Nasarawa State.

“There, four suspects were arrested, and the victims were rescued unharmed. Additionally, the sum of N3.2 million, suspected to be ransom money from previous kidnapping operations, was recovered from the suspects,” she said.

Adeh stated that the victims are currently in a stable condition and are receiving medical attention at the Nigerian Army Clinic.

She stressed that efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend the remaining suspects currently at large.

Adeh noted that security deployments have also been reinforced in Mpape and surrounding areas to prevent future occurrences.

Noting that members of the public are advised to go about their daily activities without any apprehension, the Command spokesperson also urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.

In another development, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has reminded personnel of the force of the importance of respecting fundamental rights in the context of pre-trial detentions.

Egbetokun also stressed that adherence to legally stipulated detention periods is not only a legal obligation but also a fundamental aspect of upholding the dignity and rights of individuals.

A statement by Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said that this is as enshrined in Sections 34 and 35 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which guarantee the right to dignity and personal liberty.

Egbetokun also cautioned against any practices that may lead to unlawful or prolonged detentions, which can undermine public trust and confidence in the police.

He reiterated that any officer found violating these principles will face serious consequences.

The police boss called for a culture of accountability within the Force, encouraging officers to uphold the highest standards of conduct in their interactions with the public.

He stated that by prioritising human rights, the police aim to build stronger relationships with the communities they serve, ensuring that policing is conducted with integrity and respect.

The police, he said, are committed to ensuring that all individuals in custody are treated with respect and in accordance with the law.

“The commitment of the current police leadership to human rights reflects a broader vision of a police force that is not only effective in maintaining law and order but also dedicated to protecting the rights and dignity of all individuals,” the statement concluded.