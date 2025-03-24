Onyoho Nike Community Praises Mbah for Rural Devt

The people of Onyoho Nike community in Enugu East LGA of Enugu State have commended the governor of the state, Dr. Peter Mbah, for his risk development interventions in the community and statewide.

They thanked the governor for taking it upon himself to visit the community to access its development challenges and for initiating projects to to address them in line with his inclusive development model, describing the visit as historical experience for the people of Onyoho Nike.

Onyoho Nike community equally commended the efforts of the Council Chairman of Enugu East LGA, Pastor Beloved Dan Anike in improving the lives of the people of Onyoho, especially in the area of boosting power supply in the area.

These were contained in a statement issued by the

President-General of the community’s town union, Hon. Uchenna Nnamani and the Chairman Board of Trustees/Holders of Power of Attorney, Engr. Paschal Agbo, and made available to newsmen in Enugu on Monday.

“We, the entire good people of ONYOHO NIKE COMMUNITY, wish to express our profound gratitude to the Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Barr. Dr Peter Mbah, for his historical visit to our community and for his pledge to unlock the full potential of Onyoho through multiple Infrastructural interventions such the construction of Nike Lake -Enugu East LGA Headquarters – Onyoho Nike – Awhum Water Fall Road, construction of Type 2 Health Centre, provision of potable water and installation of solar street lights.

“We also appreciate His Excellency for the gift Of Pastor Engr. Beloved Dan Anike as the Chairman of Enugu East LGA. This Council Chairman also blessed Onyoho Nike community with a 500kVA Transformer within 3 months in the office.

“We equally appreciate His Excellency for the good relationship, which exists between him and our son, Hon. Osita Okoh, Member representing Enugu East Local Government Urban Constituency in the Enugu State House Of Assembly.

“Indeed, the community is very proud of the giant strides of the House Member and this can also be attributed to the good relationship that exist between him and our dear Governor.

“Finally, we commend the Governor for his innovative leadership across Enugu State. We pledge our support and pray for more grace and wisdom from above upon him,” the statement read.’