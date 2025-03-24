One Dead, Scores Injured as Suspected Herders Attack Edo Community 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Suspected cattle herdsmen have attacked the peaceful Ukhun Community in Esan West, Local Government Area of Edo State, killing one person and injuring many.

The community was said to have come under attack early Saturday morning.

The attack, according to eye witness account, occurred when some of the indigenous people who are predominantly farmers were on the way to their farms.

The herders it was reported made attempts to kidnap the indigens while working in their individual farmers but were resisted by the farmers some of who managed to escape.

Others however, were not lucky apparently because they were oblivious of the activities of the marauding herders while working in their farms and came under attack as the they opened fire on them, killing one of the farmers named Mr. Daniel in the process.

According to residents of Ukhun, this is one incident too many that has occurred in the community in the last two years.

They said that just last month, February 2025 to be precise, one Mallam Bello Obadan was macheted and kidnapped on his way to the farm.

He was said to have suffered severe and deep cuts on his nose and other parts of his body leading to loss of strength before collapsing while the assistants were taking him to their camp, he was left to die

However, Bello was said have been miraculously rescued from this cruel situation and had to spend months in the hospital to recuperate.

Speaking on the latest incident, the Onojie of Ukhun kingdom; Zaiki Thomas Aboiralor Omoigiade sent a “Save Our Souls” message to Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo; the state Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Betty Nekpen Isokpan Otimenyin; Director DSS, Mr. Bello Bakori; Director of Edo State Security Network, CP Friday Ibadin (Rtd) and the Divisional Police Officer, Ekpoma, to come to their rescue.

“Ukhun is in dire need of government intervention and assistance to protect their lives and property”, the traditional rulers cried out.

When contacted, the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Moses Yamu, said he has not been briefed about the incident, promising however to do so whenever he gets any information concerning the incident.