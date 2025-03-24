Olusola Empowers Women Entrepreneurs at WIPO’s  Summit

Founder of the Next Generation Foundation (NGF) and a transformational leader, Dupe Olusola,

has empowered women entrepreneurs with insights on personal branding and intellectual property protection at the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Nigeria Office’s IP & Women Business Summit 2025.

Held at the United Nations House in Abuja, Olusola who has vast experience spanning hospitality, finance, agribusiness, SME growth, and private equity, delivered a powerful keynote address at the summit.

The event brought together female entrepreneurs and professionals to explore the intersection of intellectual property (IP) and business growth.

In her speech, Olusola emphasised the importance of personal branding and intellectual property protection as critical tools for women in business. She acknowledged the overwhelming interest in the event, noting how many women were eager to participate.

“That energy speaks to our collective thirst for growth and our commitment to being better,” she remarked.

Olusola highlighted the essence of personal branding, stating that a brand is more than a logo or a tagline it is an individual’s reputation, voice, and the unique value they bring to the marketplace. She urged women to embrace their authenticity, stand for something meaningful, and remain consistent in their brand messaging.

“Authenticity is key. Your journey, including the challenges, is what makes you unique. Integrity and consistency will set you apart in your industry,” Olusola noted.

She also underscored the significance of intellectual property in protecting personal and business brands. Encouraging women to safeguard their work, she stated, “We invest years into crafting our stories and expertise—so why leave them vulnerable? Intellectual property protection is not just for corporations; it is for every entrepreneur, every innovator, and every woman who wants to safeguard her legacy.”

Highlighting the financial impact of a strong personal brand, Olusola explained how it opens doors to new business opportunities, leadership roles, and partnerships.

“Your network is your net worth. A well-managed personal brand directly translates into increased revenue and influence,” she said.

She further explored key strategies for brand visibility, emphasizing the need to show up consistently, engage in meaningful networking, and leverage digital platforms to amplify one’s voice. She encouraged attendees to be bold in advocating for themselves and their ideas, reminding them that success is built through persistence and resilience.

Concluding her speech, Olusola challenged the audience to take ownership of their personal brands and intellectual assets.

“Audit your brand today. Do you own your name, your logo, and the content you produce? Have you taken the necessary steps to protect your identity and ideas? Your brand is not just who you are today—it is an asset that will create opportunities and impact for generations to come,” she said.