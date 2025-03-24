Nigerian Women Demand Equal Representation in Leadership

Mary Nnah

In a bold move, Nigerian women are rising up to demand equal representation in leadership positions, shattering the status quo and challenging the norms that have held them back for far too long.

Despite making up over half of the population, women hold a mere 5 percent of CEO positions and only 12 percent of parliamentary seats. But they are not just asking for a seat at the table – they are demanding a leadership role, and they are not taking no for an answer.

The 5th Annual Leadership by Inclusion Summit, hosted by Leading Ladies Africa recently, brought together over 500 trailblazers to share strategies and build a movement for change. Francesca Uriri, founder of Leading Ladies Africa, declared: “At Leading Ladies Africa, we use every tool available to us to champion gender equity in leadership… Through advocacy campaigns, impactful content, and events like this, we bring together policymakers, private sector leaders, and civil society to foster meaningful change.”

Uriri urged women to consistently create a space for other women on equity and gender equality to drive meaningful change in society.

“As we embark on today’s conversations and panel discussions, I urge you to take away not just inspiration, but actionable steps. Let us leave here ready to change something, move something, and make space for others. Together, we can leverage our power, influence, and opportunity to create a more equitable and just world,” she said.

The summit featured four high-impact panel sessions, each designed to tackle key issues head-on. Prominent figures shared their expertise on crafting actionable pathways to women’s economic empowerment. Discussions centred on financial and product inclusion, women’s economic empowerment, and gender-inclusive leadership.

The summit’s call to action was clear: “Nigerian women will no longer be silenced, marginalised, or excluded from leadership positions. They are rising up, and they’re demanding a more inclusive future – one where women have an equal seat at the table and an equal voice in shaping the country’s future.”