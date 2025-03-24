NDLEA Intercepts Indian Woman with 72 Parcels of Heroin in Chocolate Wraps at Kano Airport

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a 42-year-old Indian woman, Ms. Neetu Neetu, at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano with 72 parcels of factory sealed heroin in wafer wraps and packaged as chocolates.

A statement by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency Femi Babafemi on Sunday said the class A drug consignment weighing a total of 11 kilogrammes was recovered from Neetu’s luggage after a thorough search, following processed credible intelligence, during an inward clearance of Qatar Airways flight QR1431 from Bangkok, Thailand via Vietnam and Doha at the arrival hall of the Kano airport on Friday 14th March 2025.

According to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), in his immediate reaction to Neetu’s arrest, it signifies a growing attempt by drug trafficking organisations to hire white women and foreign nationals to move illicit drugs through the Nigerian borders, a bid that vigilant NDLEA operatives have consistently frustrated with the aid of modern technological tools and proactive intelligence.

In another interdiction operation in Kano, NDLEA officers last Thursday arrested a 45-year-old suspect, Michael Ogundele, with a 50-litre steel gas cylinder at Gadar Tamburawa, along Zaria-Kano road, following credible intelligence, welding tools were later used to cut the giant cylinder after which 50,000 pills of tramadol 225mg concealed in it were extracted.

Another suspect Sunday Ogar, 40, was nabbed at Gunduwawa area of Kano last Wednesday with 27 skunks, a strain of cannabis, a female suspect Khadijah Abdullahi, 40, was arrested with 424 bottles of codeine-based syrup at Lungun Bulala Yalwa area of the state last Tuesday.

In Lagos, the duo of Olumuyiwa Kolawole and Samod Adisa were nabbed with 67.5 kilogrammes of skunk in Mushin just as 100.8 kilogrammes of same psychoactive substance was recovered from the store of two fleeing suspects in Anifowoshe area of Mushin while Isah Idris was arrested in Apapa with 4.5 kilogrammes skunk; 600 grammes of tramadol 225mg and 30 litres of codeine syrup last Tuesday.

Another suspect, Yahaya Mohamed, was arrested same day in Ikotun area of the state with different quantities of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

Across the country, NDLEA commands and formations continued to intensify their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) social advocacy sensitization engagements in schools, markets, motor parts, work places and worship centres in the past week.

Meanwhile, the Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), while commending the officers and men of MAKIA, Lagos, and Kano commands of the agency for the arrests and seizures, noted the balance in drug supply and demand reduction efforts of all the formations nationwide, even as he charged them not to relent.

