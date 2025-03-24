Natasha: INEC Receives Constituents’ Petition

The Independent National Electoral Commission has received the petition of constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District for the recall of the suspended Senator representing the District in the National Assembly.

The petition was submitted with over 250,000 constituents’ signatures, out of about 480,000 registered voters in Kogi Central, which meets INEC’s requirement of 50 per cent plus one.

The petition, presented by Ms. Charity Ijese, on behalf of the constituents, was received at the INEC headquarters, by the Commission’s Secretary, Mrs. Rose Anthony, on Monday morning and stamped accordingly.

In their petition, titled, “Constituents’ Petition for the Recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Grounds of Loss of Confidence”, the constituents said, “We, the undersigned, being duly registered voters of the Kogi Central Senatorial District, hereby invoke our rights under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to formally demand the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Nigerian Senate.

“In particular, this petition for the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is brought pursuant to Section 69 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), as well as INEC’s Regulations and Guidelines for Recall Petitions.”

They affirmed that Akpoti-Uduaghan emerged by virtue of an appeal court decision in October, 2024 but said the petition arose as a result of their loss of confidence in her representation.

“This petition arises from our loss of confidence in the Senator on the grounds of gross misconduct, abuse of office, evasion of due process, and a pattern of deceitful behaviour that has not only embarassed the people of Kogi Central but has also tarnished the integrity of the Nigerian Senate and our nation’s democratic institutions.

“By this petition, which we have made sure is signed by more than half of the registered voters in Kogi Central, we hereby demand that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) immediately commence the constitutional and procedural process of recall to remove Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from office and declare her seat vacant,” the constituents said.

While addressing the media after the submission of the petition, Ijese, flanked by many other constituents, affirmed their determination to see the recall process through.