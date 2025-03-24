N1tn Target: AIHS Announces Strategic Partnership with MOFI on Affordable Housing 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) at the weekend announced a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) to host an elaborate one-day stakeholders engagement and enlightenment programme on MOFI’s intervention initiatives.

Set to take place during the 19th edition of AIHS, scheduled to take place from July 27 to August 1, 2025, the initiative aims to bring MOFI’s activities to the forefront and educate Nigerians about its contributions to the housing sector.

As part of its activities at AIHS 2025, MOFI will bring together seasoned speakers and industry experts to highlight its housing intervention programmes, a statement from the organisers of AIHS 2025 stated.

The sessions will complement the efforts of other key stakeholders such as the Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL), the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), and the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC), all of which play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s housing finance ecosystem.

MOFI had recently set an ambitious target to raise N1 trillion to support the development of affordable housing in Nigeria. The first phase, amounting to N250 billion has already been raised and fully subscribed, demonstrating strong investor confidence in the initiative.

This fund is expected to provide significant financial backing for affordable housing projects, thereby reducing Nigeria’s housing deficit and making homeownership more accessible to low- and middle-income earners.

According to the release, at AIHS 2025, MOFI will bring in top housing finance practitioners to share insights into its ongoing efforts and strategic direction in alignment with global best practices.

These discussions, it said, will offer valuable perspectives on how the institution is prepared to transform Nigeria’s housing sector through structured financing, sustainable development, and innovative investment models.

“ By working in synergy with other agencies, MOFI seeks to strengthen the overall housing finance framework and accelerate the delivery of affordable housing to Nigerians.

“During its dedicated day at AIHS 2025, MOFI will engage directly with real estate developers, investors, and offtakers, showcasing opportunities for collaboration and investment. The event will serve as a platform for MOFI to extend its flagship initiatives and demonstrate how it can work with key stakeholders, including FMBN, FHFL, NMRC, FHA, and other agencies, to drive sustainable housing development in Nigeria.

“With AIHS being Africa’s largest and most influential housing and construction event, this partnership with MOFI underscores a shared commitment to addressing Nigeria’s housing challenges and fostering economic growth through sustainable real estate development,” it added.

The AIHS 2025, it said, promises to be a landmark event that will set new benchmarks for housing finance, innovation, and policy advocacy in Africa and beyond.