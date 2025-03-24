Muslim Students Debunk MURIC’s Allegations against Adeleke Varsity

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Muslim Students Association chapter of the Adeleke University has debunked a statement credited to MURIC which alleged the suspension of a Muslim student over last Friday prayer, describing the reports as fake news.

In two separate letters to the management of the university, the association in a statement signed by its Ameer, Imran Adigun AbdulHakeem, said the MURIC’s reports circulated on social media was a misrepresentation of happenings within the university, saying our faith is respected by the management.

In the second letter, the association apologised to a director and facilitator of the university, Chief (Mrs.) Dupe Adeleke- Sanni, whom the association credited with providing a conducive atmosphere for the Muslim students to practice their faith.

The letter read as follows: “On behalf of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Adeleke University chapter, we write to address the ongoing misinformation circulating on social media and other platforms regarding the suspension of Muslim students for praying on cam

“On March 14, 2025, we were temporarily suspended from observing our Night Ramadan Prayers (Taraweeh) and Jummat prayers on campus on the orders of the Director of Security Service (DSS).

“However, on March 18, we met with Dr. Mrs. Modupe Adeleke regarding these challenges.

“She provided us with a place where we could observe Ramadan, Jummat prayers, and the five daily prayers which we accepted. As a result, the suspension has been lifted, and we have resumed prayers at the new location provided by the university on the orders of Dr. Modupe Adeleke.

“At no time have Muslim Students been forced to change their beliefs. While challenges may arise in any diverse academic institution, the university management has always been open to dialogue, and we have continued to receive support in practicing our faith.

“Adeleke University has provided a peaceful and respectful environment for all faiths, and we continue to practice our religion freely.

“We urge the public to disregard the misinformation that may have been spread regarding this matter as they do not reflect the reality of our experiences”, the letter to the university management noted.

The second letter tagged letter of apology to Chief (Mrs.) Dupe Adeleke-Sanni, read as follows: “As-salamu alaykum (peace be upon you). On behalf of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Adeleke University chapter, I apologise for any distress caused by the false social media reports.

“We assure you that we had no hand in spreading the misinformation. We are deeply grateful for your unwavering support, guidance, and kindness towards us.

“Your commitment to our well-being and academic success is invaluable, and we appreciate everything you’ve done for us. May Allah (SWT) reward you abundantly for your good deeds. Jazakumullah khairan (may Allah reward you with goodness).

“Thank you for being an exceptional mother and mentor. We are blessed to have you.”