Mentally Unstable Person Stabs Man to Death Niger

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A man suspected to be mentally unstable has hacked to death a middle aged man in Minna Niger state.

The incident, which took place in the Kwangila area of the state capital yesterday evening  caused pandemonium among residents most of whom were fasting.

It was said that the suspected assailant simply called Mubarak was engaged in a fight with 25-year-old Shamseen Danshehu during which he stabbed the deceased in the chest.

Those around quickly rushed  Danshehu to the nearby Minna General hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

It was not known what caused the clash between Mubarak and the deceased but witnesses explained that the attacker was frequent in the area scavenging.

Police Public Relations Officer Niger State Police Command Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun when contacted confirmed the incident to THISDAY.

Superintendent  Abiodun said the suspect had been arrested and taken into custody for interrogation.

