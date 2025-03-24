LASG Recommits to Comprehensive Multi-sectoral Strategy to Ensure Clean, Resilient, Livable City

– Dispels viral insinuation that state is smelling

The Lagos State Government on Sunday stated that it is committed to a comprehensive, multi sectoral approach to ensure a clean, resilient and livable city, dispelling viral insinuations that the state is smelling.

In a press statement signed by the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, he reeled out practical measures the state is taking to demonstrate the state is rather evolving and not smelling.

In his words: “Lagos is not “smelling”; it is evolving toward sustainable waste processing, modernised landfill management, cleaner waterways and structured sanitation systems”

The present administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains steadfast in its commitment to building a cleaner, more sustainable city through strategic environmental initiatives.”

He argued the state government is fully committed to environmental sustainability and has developed a comprehensive, multi sectoral approach to ensure a clean, resilient and livable city, noting that waste and sanitation challenges in a rapidly growing mega city like Lagos require structural solutions-not sound bites or political rhetorics.

Other measures undertaken by the state government, according to Wahab, include the installation of over 50 Air Quality monitors across the state at strategic locations to capture industrial, transport and household emissions.

Mr. Wahab said in line with the State THEMES plus Agenda, LAWMA has expanded waste collection services to hard-to-reach communities and in partnership with Ibeju Lekki Local Government, tricycle compactors have been introduced to provide waste collection services on a pay-as-you go model in areas with non-motorable roads.

The commissioner also revealed that the model will be expanded later this year with the introduction of 500 tricycle compactors across similar areas.

He explained that within the next 18 months, the state will close Olusosun and Solous 3 landfills, transitioning them into modern Transfer Loading Stations where waste will be sorted, compacted and redirected to recycling facilities.

He said Lagos is also advancing its Waste to Energy project in Epe that will process 2500 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily and generate 60-80 megawatts of electricity, contributing clean energy to the Lagos power grid.

In addition to a ban on styrofoam food packs, the state has also commenced the phasing out of single use plastics while promoting sustainable alternatives and extended producer responsibilities (EPR) among manufacturers.

“The state government has signed multiple Memoranda of Understanding MOU with international partners to develop waste to resource initiatives that will ensure that Lagos remains at the forefront of waste recovery, recycling and energy generation” he added.

Wahab maintained that in the past two years, industrial effluent discharge into the Lagos waterways have reduced by 25 percent owing to the consistency of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) in regulating their discharge through permits, fines, penalties and outright publicized seals.

He stated the state is already implementing bio- remediation techniques to improve surface water quality through natural purification processes to improve the quality of water in the lagoon and canals.

He informed that the state through the Waste Water Management Office (LASWMO) has deployed three Modular Septage Pre-Treatment plants (MSPP) enabling efficient treatment of fecal sludge before discharge into the Odo Iya Alaro water body.