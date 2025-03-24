Katsina Governor’s Mother, Safara’u, Dies at 93, Tinubu, Buhari, Aliyu, Others Mourn



Deji Elumoye in Abuja, Francis Sardauna in Katsina



The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has lost his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Baribari.



A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, revealed that the matriarch died on Saturday night at the age of 93.



The statement said the matriarch, who departed this world at her country home, Radda, was a woman of remarkable strength and dignity with wisdom flowed from decades of lived experience.

It added that the matriarch was laid to rest yesterday at4:00pm in Radda Village, Charanchi Local Government Area of the state.

“Beyond being the mother of Governor Radda, Hajiya Safara’u nurtured generations of leaders and community pillars.

“Her children include the current Village Head of Radda, Alhaji Kabir Umar Radda, and Hajiya Hauwa Umar Radda, former wife of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

“A true Fulani matriarch, Hajiya Safara’u leaves behind a legacy that reaches far beyond her immediate family. Her values of integrity, perseverance, and community service continue to inspire all who knew her.

“We offer our deepest condolences and pray that Allah grants Hajiya Safara’u eternal peace in Jannatul Firdaus.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has condoled with Governor Radda, on the passing of his mother.

The president, in a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the deceased nonagenarian as a selfless woman, who had nurtured generations of leaders, who excelled in different endeavours.

President Tinubu said Hajiya Safara’u left behind a legacy of integrity and community service that has permeated far and near, even as he beseeched Almighty Allah to grant her Jannatul Firdaus and comfort her family during this time of grief.

Also, former President Muhammadu Buhari, in a message to the governor, said, “It is with profound sadness that I convey my deepest sympathies for the passing of your beloved mother, Hajiya Safara’u.

“No matter how big a person becomes, they need their mother. The thoughts and prayers of my family are with you and your family during this difficult period as we remember her life and service to women and the community at large.

“May Allah reward her good deeds, and her legacy an inspiration to her descendants and future generations. May Allah grant her Aljannatul Firdaus.”

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, in a condolence message, described the loss as “deeply painful” and prayed for Allah’s mercy and eternal rest for the deceased.

He also extended his sympathies to Governor Radda, urging him to find strength in the cherished memories and values instilled by his late mother.

“I deeply sympathise with my brother, Governor Umar Radda, and the entire Barbari family over this great loss. Hajiya Safara’u was a woman of virtue who raised her children with strong moral values.

“I pray that Almighty Allah forgives her shortcomings and grants her Aljannatul Firdaus,” Governor Aliyu said.

He encouraged the family to take solace in the fact that Hajiya Safara’u lived a long and impactful life, touching the lives of many with her generosity and wisdom.