JOHESU Gives FG Conditions for Industrial Harmony in Health Sector 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The leadership of workers in Nigeria’s health sector under the auspices of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have presented a list of demands which they expect the federal government to fulfill in order to avoid industrial unrest.

In a communiqué issued after its meeting which coincided with a courtesy visit by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, in Abuja last Thursday the national leadership of JOHESU maintained its demands for full implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (Mol) signed between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) on the 29th October, 2024 after a conciliation meeting at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

While expressing appreciation for the minister’s show of commitment to the resolution of issues bordering the workers, JOHESU urged the government to ensure full implementation of agreement reached by both parties.

The communique signed by National Chairman of JOHESU, Comrade Dr. Kabiru Ado Minjibir, and National Secretary, Comrade Martin Egbanubi, listed keys demands which includes, the implementation of CONHESS Adjustment, payment of seven months 25 /35 percent CONHESS Review arrears (June – December, 2023).

JOHESU requested the reconstitution of Boards/Governing Councils of Federal Health Institutions (FHIs) and Health Professionals’ Regulatory Agencies, the implementation of Consultant Cadre for Pharmacists in Federal Health Institutions (FHIs).

The union further demanded implementation of the process to upwardly review retirement age of health workers as approved by the president without discrimination.

It maintained its position on increase in retirement age for all health workers from 60-65 years and 70 years for all healthcare professional consultants and 35-40 years in service for all categories of health workers as applicable in the universities and judiciary.

Other demands by JOHESU include; the suspension of planned establishment and activities of National Health Facility Regulatory Agency (NHFRA) as being promoted by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and withdrawal of the unlawful Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

In addition, the health workers’ union wants the federal government to ensure payment of call duty allowances to health professionals on call duties as well as consequential adjustment of all allowances linked to the CONHESS Basic Salary in line with the National Minimum Wage Act, 2024.

JOHESU is also demanding the stoppage of all unfair practices against other health care professionals/fair and equal treatment of all healthcare workers and regular consultations with JOHESU on issues that bother on welfare, terms and conditions of employment and sector-wide policies ni the spirit of the principle of social dialogue.