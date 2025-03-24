IWD: Firm Unveils Mentorship Program for Girl Child in Rivers 

– Gives grants to female traders in host communities

– Esimai: Women need integration, support to transform society

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

An oil servicing firm, Librod Energy Services Limited, has unveiled a mentorship programme to boost the skills and capacity of girl-child in the society for a change drive.

The unveiling was held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, yesterday during an event organised by the company in commemoration of the International Women’s Day, with the theme: “Accelerate Action in Women’s Development “.

In another related development, businessman and founder of Vision Business Hub, Mr. Obianefo Esimai has declared that empowering women and allowing them to play key roles in politics and economy of country will no doubt lead to development and positive transformation of the society.

Speaking during launching of a book titled “The Limitless Woman, a Fearless Woman’s Guide to Self-reinvention and Unstoppable Success” in Abuja on Saturday, businessman and founder of Vision Business Hub, Esimai, said that women require all forms of support to help in bringing out their inner potentials for the benefit of the family and the society at large.

Meanwhile, in his opening remarks, the Managing Director, Librod Energy Services Limited, Broderick Arigbodi said the company is committed to supporting female entrepreneurs by providing the necessary resources, mentorship and guidance to help them thrive in their respective fields.

The Chief Executive Officer who stressed that Librod is committed to the education of the girl child, noted that every young girl deserves the opportunity to learn, grow and pursue her dreams without limitations.

According to Arigbodi “The foundation of this company was built upon the collaboration, hardwork and shared vision of both genders. Today, as we look at where Librod stands, we must acknowledge that women have played a critical role in our growth, our values and our continued success”, assuring that the firm will be taking further steps in uplifting women, particularly in entrepreneur and education.

“We reaffirm our commitment to fostering an environment where women can thrive, where gender equality is prioritised, and where every girl has the chance to reach her full potential”.

Also speaking, Group Head, Human Resources and Corporate Services, Librod, Suzi Okpere, noted that women are faced with “significant barriers from unequal access to education, leadership roles, and financial resources, to societal biases and stereotypes that hold them back”.

She stressed that “By supporting women’s development, we aim to break down these barriers and ensure equal opportunities for all women, particularly in fields and industries where they are underrepresented, such as technology, engineering, and leadership roles”.

Commending their partners in the event, Okpere said: “We are accelerating action through initiatives like mentorship programs, skills development opportunities, entrepreneurship grants, and leadership training “, saying they the programs are designed to equip women with the tools they need to lead, succeed a d drive change.

She disclosed that the company at the event, decided to give our N500,000 grants each to some petty traders in their host communities in Port Harcourt. This, she said, will boost their businesses and encourage their business skills.

The General Manager, Midstream Monitoring Division, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Tassalia Ter-Sugh, who spoke with journalists at the event, noted that is all about building the capacity of the girl child.

She said: “it’s is all about building up the girl child, and that is really what NCDMB is all about; building capacity, sharpening skills, preparing for the work environment, for the industry, making you employable. So, for us is a welcomed initiative to partner with”.

The NCDMB general manager added: “We are very happy to be a part of this, because mentorship is the key, and closing capacity gap, skills gap and all of that is a great advancement in developing the girl child “.

Students of Federal Government Girls College, Abuloma, Port Harcourt, who were at the event, expressed delight for the invitation.

One of the students that spoke with THISDAY, Chukwuocha Chinwendu, said: “I learnt about mentorship, the importance of having a mentor and somebody you can look up, that will guide you into a better future. It is important for girls to be mentored because girls are the gender that are looked down on mostly in the society today.

I have learnt that as a girl child I can be successful in life despite all circumstances that might hobble my struggle in the society”, she added.

Meanwhile, the founder of Vision Business Hub, Mr. Obianefo Esima said that encouraging women will help in bringing out their best version with the utilisation of their potentials.

“Men should look more closely and inwards to identify with their protective DNA, knowing that if they fully empower their women, our protective job becomes easier.”

He said when women are empowered mentally, they can become more productive, and not only consumers, adding that men should go out of their way to encourage the women to be educated.

“I therefore recommend the limitless woman book for women to read to drive their inner potentials, ” he said.

A leadership and gender equity expert, Mrs. Ogechi Okafor, who reviewed the book said it will help to reignite whatever is imbedded in a woman, adding that a lot women have ideas but they don’t know how to go about it.

She urged the women to leverage the ideas contained in the book to be able to explore their hidden potentials.

“We keep talking about gender equality, gender equity, now we have a book to guide us to be able to break the yolk and achieve our desire. Every woman looking for how to enhance her potentials needs to go through the book, and build on their strength,” he said.

Author of the book, Mrs. Chinonye Anodere, said she was motivated by the knowledge of the gap in the financial security between man woman in Nigeria and the fact that women face greater hardship in times difficulties than their folk.

Mrs. Anodere said what inspired her to write the book was her passion to see women step up their potentials, stressing that the book is a reflection of her experience in her life time journey

“We know that when times are hard, women feel it most, so that made me start thinking about how I can draw attention to the problem and as well seek solutions to them,” she said.

Husband of the author and founder, Champions Business Group, Mr. Kelechi Anodere spoke of how his wife had been transformed to a superwoman within a couple of years, a transformation where she drew her inspiration to write the book.

“Over the last couple of years, I have seen my wife transformed into becoming somebody who I love to call a superwoman just because of the things she has learnt, the strategy she has implemented.

“She has positively impacted my family and her family, and positively impacted me as a husband, I don’t know where would I be as a man if she had not gone through those transformation she went through.

“Those are the transformation, the strategies she had put in the book “the limitless woman, I really encourage people to find a way to get this book because it is a guide,” he said.