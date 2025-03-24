Ikponmwosa: Automation Boosts Efficiency, but Human Touch Is Irreplaceable

Roberta Ikponmwosa is a trailblazer in the technology sector, blending visionary leadership with a deep commitment to diversity, innovation, and growth. With nearly a decade of experience driving organisational change, she has become a key figure in shaping the future of workplace culture in tech. Currently, as Chief People Officer at Risey AI, Roberta is at the forefront of revolutionising customer engagement through cutting-edge artificial intelligence. In this interview, Roberta reflects on her journey, her passion for fostering inclusive work environments, and her vision for the future of tech innovation. Nosa Alekhuogie presents the excerpts.

You have successfully scaled tech teams from early-stage startups to larger organisations. What are the key factors that determine whether a team can grow sustainably?

From my experience over the years working in core tech companies globally, scaling tech teams sustainably requires balancing strategy, culture, and execution. A key success factor is hiring for long-term fit rather than just immediate needs. Many companies struggle with this due to the fast-paced nature of tech. Talent acquisition should prioritise adaptability, problem-solving, and alignment with the company’s vision. Given the rapid evolution of skills in fast-scaling teams, hiring for learning agility and resilience is crucial.

Strong leadership and a clear organisational structure are also essential. As teams grow, well-defined roles and career progression frameworks help retain talent and improve engagement. Losing key talent is a major risk, so leadership development programs, mentorship, and structured growth pathways are critical for sustaining success. Company culture also plays a vital role in scaling. High-performing tech teams thrive in environments that encourage innovation and psychological safety, where they can experiment, take risks, and share ideas freely. As an HR leader, I focus on fostering trust and collaboration to ensure innovation remains a priority.

Scaling is not just about hiring. It is about evolving processes, onboarding, and performance management to support larger teams. My experience with automation in onboarding, performance tracking, and engagement strategies has demonstrated their impact on efficiency and team mindset. Ultimately, scaling isn’t just rapid expansion; it’s about building a high-performing, sustainable team that continuously innovates and drives business growth.

With the rise of AI and automation, how do you see the role of HR evolving in the tech industry over the next decade?

This is a great question, as the role of HR in tech is a subject of ongoing debate. Over the next decade, AI and automation will reshape how businesses operate, but rather than reducing HR’s relevance, these advancements will elevate its strategic impact. HR leaders will shift from administrative tasks to high-value, people-focused initiatives.

For example, AI-driven analytics will enable predictive decision-making, helping organisations attract, develop, and retain top talent in an increasingly competitive landscape. HR will also play a key role in personalising employee experiences, leveraging automation to tailor career development, performance management, and continuous learning.

With the demand for specialised tech talent outpacing supply, strategic workforce planning will be critical. HR will lead upskilling and reskilling efforts to future-proof organisations.

Additionally, as AI becomes more embedded in hiring and performance evaluation, HR must ensure these processes remain ethical, unbiased, and inclusive, reinforcing diversity and equity. My stance is that while automation will enhance efficiency, the human element remains irreplaceable. HR will continue to foster creativity, innovation, and collaboration, ensuring technology serves as an enabler rather than a substitute for meaningful human connection and culture.

How can performance frameworks and leadership training drive innovation in tech organisations?

Throughout my career, I have seen firsthand how detrimental it is to tech teams when performance frameworks are either absent or poorly implemented. Without a structured approach, employees lack clarity on expectations and struggle to assess how their daily work contributes to the organisation as a whole. This often results in confusion, duplicated efforts, and a misalignment with business objectives, stifling innovation and growth.

Performance frameworks and leadership training serve as powerful levers for driving innovation in tech organisations. Their importance cannot be overstated, as innovation thrives in environments where employees are empowered, supported, and equipped with the right tools. A well-structured performance framework provides clear goals, expectations, and career progression, ensuring employees understand their role in the broader company vision. When employees see a defined growth path, they become more engaged, motivated, and willing to take risks—critical factors in fostering a culture of innovation.

For instance, in my current role at a startup with fewer than ten employees, a key priority is developing a structured performance framework that aligns employee goals with the company’s mission of making AI more accessible. My initial focus is on defining innovation metrics such as contributions to AI model optimisation, efficiency improvements, and creative problem-solving. This approach ensures employees are evaluated not only on technical execution but also on their ability to push boundaries in AI development.

One of the most significant projects in my career was leading the de-merger of a large company into two separate startups. Leadership training played a pivotal role in navigating this transition. I successfully implemented change management strategies, leadership alignment sessions, and performance recalibration, ensuring innovation did not stall. Instead, teams were empowered to take ownership of new responsibilities, explore different approaches, and drive technological advancements that ultimately secured significant seed funding.

I would also like to add that leadership training also plays a key role in breaking down silos and encouraging cross-functional collaboration—essential in tech, where innovation often emerges at the intersection of multiple disciplines. In my experience, the most effective leaders promote continuous collaboration between software engineers, product designers, and business strategists. This ensures that products and services are not only technically robust but also aligned with real-world business needs.

What are some of the most significant barriers women face in tech leadership, and how can they be dismantled?

Creating a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace in Nigeria’s tech industry requires cultural awareness, systemic changes, and intentional leadership. Unlike Western economies, where Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies are often regulated, Nigeria’s corporate culture struggles with deep-rooted biases, hierarchical structures, and limited work-life balance policies. To drive real change, companies must integrate DEI into business decisions and make inclusivity a competitive advantage.

One key step is implementing flexible work policies. Nigeria’s infrastructure challenges, such as traffic congestion and unreliable power, make rigid work structures impractical. Hybrid or remote options improve productivity and retention, especially for women balancing caregiving roles. Paid maternity and paternity leave, flexible hours, and on-site childcare support can prevent talented professionals from leaving the workforce. Some Nigerian tech companies have successfully introduced hybrid models, enhancing employee satisfaction and retention.

Another crucial intervention is reforming hiring and promotion processes to eliminate bias. Many tech companies lack leadership diversity, with women and underrepresented groups hitting a “glass ceiling.” Organisations must adopt clear, structured promotion criteria to ensure fairness. Blind recruitment, where candidate details like gender and name are hidden during screening, reduces bias in hiring. Structured interviews with standardised questions further promote merit-based decisions.

To drive lasting change, leaders must be accountable for diversity goals. Nigerian businesses are hierarchical, so executives must actively champion inclusion. Setting measurable targets, such as 30 to 40 per cent of leadership roles held by women and linking them to performance reviews, fosters commitment. Leadership development programs can help close representation gaps.

How is Risey AI revolutionising customer engagement with voice AI?

Did you know that 70 per cent of online shoppers abandon their carts before completing a purchase? Or that most follow-up emails go unread? In today’s competitive e-commerce space, businesses are not just losing customers because of product issues. They are losing them due to a lack of personal connection. That is where Risey AI comes in. We are revolutionising how e-commerce stores engage with customers through innovative voice AI. Our technology enables businesses to send personalised audio messages at key moments, whether it’s recovering abandoned carts, preventing page exits, or requesting reviews.

Imagine this: A shopper is about to leave your site when they suddenly hear your voice: ‘Hey there, we noticed you were checking out our best-selling skincare kit. Just a heads up, it is almost out of stock!’ That simple, human touch makes customers feel recognised and valued, significantly increasing the chances they will complete their purchase. As an avid online shopper myself, I know firsthand how powerful this kind of interaction can be.

Risey AI was designed to bring warmth and authenticity to digital shopping experiences, ensuring customers feel like more than just another transaction. With our platform, businesses do not just recover lost revenue and generate more reviews; they also build lasting customer relationships that drive loyalty and long-term growth.

Unlike impersonal texts or pre-recorded messages, Risey AI lets businesses use their own voice, creating a truly authentic connection. From cart recovery and exit prevention to testimonial requests, Risey AI covers every critical customer touchpoint. With AI-powered automation, we make engagement seamless, scalable, and highly effective. Whether you are a small brand or a fast-growing retailer, Risey AI ensures every customer interaction is an opportunity to connect, convert, and grow.

What are the biggest challenges in integrating AI into mainstream business, and how can they be overcome?

Integrating AI into mainstream business comes with several challenges, ranging from technical and ethical concerns to organisational resistance and regulatory constraints. One of the biggest hurdles is the lack of high-quality data. AI systems require vast amounts of clean, unbiased data to function effectively, yet many businesses struggle with fragmented or inconsistent datasets. To overcome this, companies must invest in strong data governance, proper labelling, and continuous monitoring to maintain data integrity.

Resistance to change is another common challenge. Employees often fear AI will replace jobs rather than enhance them, slowing adoption. The key to overcoming this is change management. Leaders must position AI as a tool for augmentation, not replacement while offering upskilling opportunities to help employees adapt. AI should be seen as automating repetitive tasks, allowing humans to focus on strategic work. Bias in AI models is also a pressing issue. If trained on biased data, AI can reinforce inequalities in hiring, lending, and beyond. Businesses must implement fairness audits, diverse training datasets, and ethical AI frameworks to minimise discrimination.

From a regulatory standpoint, companies must navigate evolving AI laws and compliance requirements. AI ethics, data privacy, and accountability should be central to governance strategies. Finally, scalability remains a challenge. Many organisations pilot AI but struggle to scale it. Success requires a clear AI strategy, executive buy-in, and cross-functional collaboration. Companies that address these challenges proactively will gain a significant competitive edge in the AI-driven future.

Where do you see the AI-driven customer experience heading in the next five years?

The integration of artificial intelligence into customer experience is poised to significantly transform how businesses interact with their customers. While this may still be up for debate, I strongly believe AI is set for remarkable advancements over the next five years. One of the key areas where AI is already making an impact is hyper-personalisation. AI’s ability to analyse vast amounts of data allows businesses to predict consumer behaviour and tailor interactions, leading to more relevant product recommendations and marketing messages. This enhances customer satisfaction while driving loyalty and sales.

AI-driven chatbots and virtual assistants are also becoming more sophisticated, handling increasingly complex inquiries with greater accuracy. Although they may seem like an inconvenience as the first point of contact, they provide instant support, reducing wait times and improving overall customer satisfaction. I believe these systems will continue to evolve, handling a broader range of customer service tasks allowing human agents to focus on more strategic activities.

Moreover, AI will enable businesses to seamlessly integrate various customer touchpoints, ensuring a consistent experience across channels. Whether customers interact via social media, in-store, or through mobile apps, AI will help maintain context and continuity, enriching the customer journey.