HPV: Group Decries Low Rate of Vaccination in Nasarawa 

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

A group, Community Link for Health and Family Health Advocacy (CLHFPA), has decried the low rate of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination in Nasarawa State.

The Chairperson of CLHFPA, Mrs Mary Ashenanye, said this while speaking at a one-day media training on HPV vaccination organised in partnership with Pathfinder International for journalists on Friday in Lafia.

According to Ashenanye, “Research has shown that HPV is responsible for cervical cancer, the second-highest form of cancer that affects women.”

She said that the HPV vaccination campaign had suffered a significant setback last year due to the myths and misconceptions about the vaccine.

She added that the study has shown that the HPV vaccine has proven to be effective and poses no threat to the reproductive health of women and girls.

Presenting HPV Vaccination and update, the Nasarawa State Health Efucator, Ishaya Amegwa, expressed displeasure over the low rate of vaccination.

He said during the year under review, only 2,158 persons were vaccinated across the state with Lafia, the state capital, emerging as the least vaccinated local government with 33 persons.

In a paper presentation entitled ‘Roles of Journalists and Issue-based Reporting On HPV’, a veteran journalist, Shimataver Aondoakaa, tasked media professionals to promote ideas that would change the society’s negative attitude towards HPV vaccination in the state.