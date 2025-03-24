Dangote Distributes 1m 10kg Bags of Rice Across Nigeria

– Niger gets 30,000 bags

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Dangote Foundation has begun the distribution of 1m (10kg bags) of rice each to vulnerable members of the public in the 774 local government areas of the country.

Of the amount, 30,000 bags are to be shared in the 274 wards of Niger State.

At the flag-off of the distribution in Minna on Saturday the Group General Manager, Dangote Industries Ltd Abuja Office, Alhaji Ahmed Hashim explained that the National Food Intervention programme of the Foundation was kick-started in Kano State recently.

According to Alhaji Ahmed Hashim in a statement on the event made available to newsmen by Bologi Ibrahim, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, the Niger State consignment was received on behalf of the governor by his deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba.

Bologi Ibrahim quoted Alhaji Hashim as saying that the foundation decided to use stakeholders in the respective states for the distribution to make the process easier and ensure that it reached the targeted beneficiaries.

Alhaji Hashim, according to the statement, promised that the Dangote Foundation will continue in its quest to reduce hunger and increase the wellbeing of the people.

Niger State Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba, in his remarks described the private sector as a critical player in overcoming hardship in the society noting that “poverty and hunger are multidimensional challenges that are piercing through the fabric of the society”.

Garba lamented that poverty and hunger had shattered many families resulting in the exhibition of criminal tendencies pointing out that it (poverty and hunger) “is a menace that should be tackled quickly”.

The deputy governor however highlighted the various efforts of the state government in achieving its desire of feeding the nation, and ameliorating the sufferings of the people including the introduction of subsidy on grains for Ramadan Fast.

Comrade Garba appreciated the Dangote Foundation for the gesture before saying that the state government is working tirelessly to eliminate poverty and hunger from the society.